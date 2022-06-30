Parks Associates: 29% of US Internet Households Plan to Purchase a Smart Thermostat in the Next Six Months

Eliq, Eaton, Zen Ecosystems, NRG Energy, and more to speak at Smart Energy Summit

DALLAS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' smart thermostat research finds 29% of US internet households plan to buy one of these devices in the next six months. Smart Thermostat Market Assessment finds that adoption of smart thermostats has been flat for several years, at 13% of US internet households, despite owners reporting savings that meet or exceed their expectations. The international research firm today hosts the virtual session "Home Energy Management Solutions: Driving Energy Savings" at 11 am CT US, as part of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, to discuss strategies to increase consumer familiarity and adoption with home energy solutions.

Parks Associates: Smart Thermostat Ownership, Recent Sales, and Purchase Intentions

Smart Energy Summit is sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io. "Home Energy Management Solutions: Driving Energy Savings" features an executive spotlight session featuring Nathan Ford, Director, Life Cycle Optimization, NRG Energy, Inc., and two interactive panels, "Data and Analytics: Driving Usage and Savings" and "Smart Apartments and Energy Platforms," with the following panelists:

Colin Billings, CEO & Founder, Orro

Bob Champagne, VP, Customer Experience Innovation, Smart Energy Water

Jay Lasseter, VP Sales, Landis+Gyr North America

, VP Sales, Landis+Gyr North America Håkan Ludvigson, CEO and Founder, Eliq AB

Advait Katarki, Business Development Manager - Connected Solutions & EV Charging Infrastructure, Eaton

Blake Miller, Founder & CEO, Homebase

Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems

Carol Schmitt, Chief Evangelist, ESG & Energy, RealPage

Dan Sullivan, Founder and CEO, EIQhome

"Energy efficiency and sustainability are no longer for just a small subset of people but an unstoppable force, where a new tone is being set for every industry," said Håkan Ludvigson, CEO and Founder, Eliq AB. "Energy efficiency is today, more than ever, a household topic, which cannot be ignored by utilities. We are seeing significant demand for green and sustainable solutions from multiple industries right now. There is no time to lose."

"The energy transition is creating incredible opportunities for the electrification of buildings as both property owners and tenants seek to reduce their carbon footprints," said Advait Katarki, Business Development Manager – Connected Solutions & EV Charging Infrastructure, Eaton. "From consumer adoption of electric appliances to utilities seeking increased flexibility at the edge of the grid, housing and apartment complexes represent a great opportunity to advance electrification efforts. Innovations like Eaton's smart circuit breakers can help realize the full value of these efforts while creating new possibilities for buildings to become active participants in the grid. We are pleased to join industry thought leaders and stakeholders to present our vision for the future of building electrification and the critical role of smart home energy management technology in enabling this transformation."

"Energy rates are rising dramatically, and multi-family owners need ways to control costs in common spaces, help their residents save money, and ultimately have a tangible path to carbon reduction," said Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems. "Zen provides apartment owners and managers tools that let them immediately reduce energy costs, shift load to green energy sources, and drive ESG reporting initiatives."

To register, visit the event website and apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. www.smartenergysmt.com

