Parks Associates: 30% of MDU Residents Who Use a Mobile App Provided by Their Property Owner or Manager Use it to View Their Energy Bill or Track Energy Usage

Inaugural Smart Spaces opening session on tech growth in buildings features Arize, Blueport, Greystar, and Vantiva

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm Parks Associates will host Smart Spaces on April 17-18 in Frisco, Texas, bringing together technology leaders and property owners / building managers to share insights on next-generation solutions for smart apartments and smart spaces. The research firm' latest study Smart Apartments: Connectivity and Services reports that 30% of MDU residents who use a mobile app provided by their property owner or manager use it to view energy bills or track energy usage. More than half use the mobile app to pay rent, and 45% use it to request maintenance.

Parks Associates: Tasks Performed Among MDU Residents who use a mobile app from property manager/owner

The opening session for Smart Spaces, "The Big Picture: What's Driving Growth and How Fast Will It Happen," examines the different target markets in multifamily and hospitality properties, current tech adoption, and the role of partnerships and new advances to enhance and expand these solutions. Session speakers:

Tom Bumpass , Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar

, Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar Michael Doucette , VP, Sales, Blueport

, VP, Sales, Blueport Kyle Finney , Business Development Manager, Arize

, Business Development Manager, Arize Reza Raji , SVP, IoT Division, Vantiva

"Smart Spaces is an important event for those interested in understanding the business benefits of bulk broadband, smart home solutions, and IoT platforms in hospitality, MDU living, and commercial spaces," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This event features expert insights on how to leverage connected devices and smart platforms to improve the resident experience, gain operational efficiencies, and deliver new revenues."

New tech being added into multifamily properties has the potential to create better, more personalized resident experiences and to streamline management tasks and reduce operating costs. Smart Spaces keynote speakers will present strategies to integrate new and advanced smart solutions into property management and operations and to design and deliver new service offerings to residents:

John Butrim , VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily

, VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily Robert Grosz , President, World Cinema

, President, World Cinema Guillermo Rivas , VP, New Business Development, Cox

Data from Parks Associates' research study Smart Apartments: Connectivity and Services in MDUs will inform multiple sessions. The research provides consumer trends in the MDU market and identifies consumer demand for bulk and managed Wi-Fi solutions and the smart home solutions and IoT platforms that can be incorporated into the resident and property owner experience.

Register Online Now. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality. www.smartspacesconference.com

