Parks Associates' 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference Highlights Impact of AI Technologies on Consumer Tech Markets, May 5-7 in California

By 2030, 70 million US households are forecasted to have a home security solution

PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, bringing together connected home executives from Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, Ring, and more to explore the next phase of innovation in AI, smart home and security platforms, and intelligent consumer services.

CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Parks Associates estimate that close to 60 million US internet households currently have a home security solution now, including households with security systems or those with no system but a smart camera or video doorbell. The firm forecasts that by 2030, 70 million US internet households will have a home security solution.

Keynote speakers:

Robert Vance, VP, New Markets, Gentex

Jay Desai, GM for Amazon Sidewalk, Ring (Amazon.com)

John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head Security & Safety, Raymond James

Kristen Valdes, Founder & CEO, b.well Connected Health

Speakers:

Matt Adams, Program Coordinator for Smart Building Technology, Houston City College

Matt Atkins, Principal Product Manager, SmartRent

Brian Bedrosian, VP Strategy Marketing, Infineon

Ben Berg, Product Manager, Alarm.com

Colin Cureton, Product Line Vice President, Home, Silicon Labs

Matt Davidson, Principal Product Manager, Connected Experiences, eero

Alan DiCicco, Vice President, Solution & Product Marketing, Calix

Gilles Drieu, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, ADT

Tim Eskew, Product Director, Residential Electronics, Allegion

Mabell Garcia Paine, West Coast Business Development and Sales Leader, Carrier

John Grady, CEO, Ayla Networks

Robert Grosz, President & COO, WorldVue

Jeffrey Guymon, VP IoT & Connected Devices, Ensure Protect

Scott Hanson, CTO, Ambiq

Scott Harden, SVP and CTO for Software, Home Solutions, Schneider Electric

Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

Phoebe Hung, Director - Ecosystem Team, Samsung SmartThings

Doug Jacobson, Senior Director of Software Platforms, Crestron

Jishnu Kinwar, VP, AI & Innovation, Chamberlain

Ramkumar Krishnan, Head of Cleantech Incubation, LG NOVA (LG Electronics)

Gene LaNois, VP, Business Development, Vivint (an NRG company)

Peter Levinson, VP of Product, Arity

Mike Link, COO, Kamicare, Kami Vision

Jenniffer Mackey, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Zyxel Communications

Tajinder (Taj) Manku, CEO & Co-Founder, Cognitive Systems

Andy McFarlane, VP Marketing, Morse Micro

Todd Mozer, President & CEO, Sensory Inc.

David Morgan, Co-Founder, SD Marketing

Hervé Muller, VP North America, Telecom Design

Aaron Nowakowski, Director of Partner Solutions, Becklar

Emily O'Donnell, VP, Product and Communications, Evolution Digital

Hugh Owen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alarm.com

Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies

Joey Rao-Russell, President & CEO, Kimberlite - Sonitrol/Security First

Gary Rockis, President, Integrated Systems Technology

Louis Rogers, Smart Building Integrator/Owner, InFocus Technologies

Ryan Salmons, Chief Product and Technology Officer, DOOR

Saima Siddiqui, VP of Product Management Smart Building, RealPage

Erica Sivertson, VP of MDU Product Strategy, Comcast

Asad Tahir, Director of Product Management, Lennox

Elizabeth Tobey, CMO, TechSee

Gordon van Zuiden, Founder, cyberManor, Inc. | Branch Partner, Daisy Co.

Dave Wechsler, Chief Business Officer, Plume

Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani

Jing Xue, Sr. Director of Product, Wyze Labs

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors:

Research

Alarm.com

Silicon Labs

Platinum

Kwikset

Origin

Rapid Response Monitoring

Raymond James

TechSee

Vivint, an NRG Company

Reception

Johnson Controls

Registration

Becklar

Wi-Fi

SkyBell

Event

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Aqara

Ayla Networks

BlueConnect Partners

eero

Ensure Protect

Gentex

Integrated Systems Technology

Ivani

MarketBetter

Plume

RealPage

Telecom Design

Ubiety

Z-Wave Alliance

Breakfast, Lunch, and Break

Arity

Calix

Moen

Morse Micro

Supporter: Sensors Converge

Parks Associate will recognize the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living during the conference's networking reception. The firm is accepting nominations until April 16. Registration is open for the conference. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates