Parks Associates' 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference Highlights Impact of AI Technologies on Consumer Tech Markets, May 5-7 in California
News provided byParks Associates
Apr 09, 2026, 08:22 ET
By 2030, 70 million US households are forecasted to have a home security solution
PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, bringing together connected home executives from Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, Ring, and more to explore the next phase of innovation in AI, smart home and security platforms, and intelligent consumer services.
Parks Associates estimate that close to 60 million US internet households currently have a home security solution now, including households with security systems or those with no system but a smart camera or video doorbell. The firm forecasts that by 2030, 70 million US internet households will have a home security solution.
Robert Vance, VP, New Markets, Gentex
Jay Desai, GM for Amazon Sidewalk, Ring (Amazon.com)
John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head Security & Safety, Raymond James
Kristen Valdes, Founder & CEO, b.well Connected Health
Speakers:
Matt Adams, Program Coordinator for Smart Building Technology, Houston City College
Matt Atkins, Principal Product Manager, SmartRent
Brian Bedrosian, VP Strategy Marketing, Infineon
Ben Berg, Product Manager, Alarm.com
Colin Cureton, Product Line Vice President, Home, Silicon Labs
Matt Davidson, Principal Product Manager, Connected Experiences, eero
Alan DiCicco, Vice President, Solution & Product Marketing, Calix
Gilles Drieu, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, ADT
Tim Eskew, Product Director, Residential Electronics, Allegion
Mabell Garcia Paine, West Coast Business Development and Sales Leader, Carrier
John Grady, CEO, Ayla Networks
Robert Grosz, President & COO, WorldVue
Jeffrey Guymon, VP IoT & Connected Devices, Ensure Protect
Scott Hanson, CTO, Ambiq
Scott Harden, SVP and CTO for Software, Home Solutions, Schneider Electric
Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
Phoebe Hung, Director - Ecosystem Team, Samsung SmartThings
Doug Jacobson, Senior Director of Software Platforms, Crestron
Jishnu Kinwar, VP, AI & Innovation, Chamberlain
Ramkumar Krishnan, Head of Cleantech Incubation, LG NOVA (LG Electronics)
Gene LaNois, VP, Business Development, Vivint (an NRG company)
Peter Levinson, VP of Product, Arity
Mike Link, COO, Kamicare, Kami Vision
Jenniffer Mackey, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Zyxel Communications
Tajinder (Taj) Manku, CEO & Co-Founder, Cognitive Systems
Andy McFarlane, VP Marketing, Morse Micro
Todd Mozer, President & CEO, Sensory Inc.
David Morgan, Co-Founder, SD Marketing
Hervé Muller, VP North America, Telecom Design
Aaron Nowakowski, Director of Partner Solutions, Becklar
Emily O'Donnell, VP, Product and Communications, Evolution Digital
Hugh Owen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alarm.com
Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies
Joey Rao-Russell, President & CEO, Kimberlite - Sonitrol/Security First
Gary Rockis, President, Integrated Systems Technology
Louis Rogers, Smart Building Integrator/Owner, InFocus Technologies
Ryan Salmons, Chief Product and Technology Officer, DOOR
Saima Siddiqui, VP of Product Management Smart Building, RealPage
Erica Sivertson, VP of MDU Product Strategy, Comcast
Asad Tahir, Director of Product Management, Lennox
Elizabeth Tobey, CMO, TechSee
Gordon van Zuiden, Founder, cyberManor, Inc. | Branch Partner, Daisy Co.
Dave Wechsler, Chief Business Officer, Plume
Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani
Jing Xue, Sr. Director of Product, Wyze Labs
Research
Alarm.com
Silicon Labs
Platinum
Kwikset
Origin
Rapid Response Monitoring
Raymond James
TechSee
Vivint, an NRG Company
Reception
Johnson Controls
Registration
Becklar
Wi-Fi
SkyBell
Event
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Aqara
Ayla Networks
BlueConnect Partners
eero
Ensure Protect
Gentex
Integrated Systems Technology
Ivani
MarketBetter
Plume
RealPage
Telecom Design
Ubiety
Z-Wave Alliance
Breakfast, Lunch, and Break
Arity
Calix
Moen
Morse Micro
Supporter: Sensors Converge
Parks Associate will recognize the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living during the conference's networking reception. The firm is accepting nominations until April 16. Registration is open for the conference. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com
Media Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
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