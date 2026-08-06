Parks Associates Releases "Top Six Most Valuable Multifamily App Experiences" for MDU Residents

Research featured at Smart Spaces, Sept 15-16 in Dallas/Plano, Texas, highlights resident demand for digital services

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates recently released research, "Connected Communities: Wi-Fi, IoT, and Resident Experience," that finds 62% of multifamily residents rated receiving package notifications as valuable, emphasizing the important role of access control and personalized delivery service experiences. The findings will be featured and analyzed at the fourth annual Smart Spaces, September 15-16 in Plano, Texas, where industry leaders will explore the technologies transforming multifamily operations and resident engagement.

Parks Associates MDU Research: Valuable App Experiences

Multifamily/apartment/MDU residents place the highest value on mobile app features that facilitate communication with staff and simplify everyday tasks and challenges common when living in a multidwelling building.

Top Six Most Valuable App Experiences for Multifamily Residents

Requesting maintenance Contacting property staff Paying rent Receiving package notifications Accessing a panic or SOS feature Viewing energy usage or utility bills

"Today's residents expect a single digital platform that helps them manage their daily interactions with their property, from maintenance requests and package notifications to building access and smart home controls," said Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "For owners and operators, these apps are becoming an important tool for improving the resident experience while increasing operational efficiency."

The research also highlights opportunities for community engagement. While social networking features rank low overall, the ability to connect with other residents is significantly more valuable among residents of retirement (55+) and gated communities, where more than half of respondents indicated interest in these capabilities.

Smart Spaces sessions feature research, industry leaders sharing real-world deployments, and insights on the state of the market:

Next-Gen Connectivity: Designing Resident-Ready Digital Infrastructure

Monetizing the Modern Building

AI for Multifamily: Intelligent Workflows, Workforce & Predictive Operations

Operational Excellence: How Tech is Creating Value

Future View: Innovators Reshaping Property Technology

Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Chamberlain, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, RealPage, Kwikset, Z-Wave Alliance, and SkyBell.

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates