Parks Associates: AI Redefines the Smart Speaker Market, Creating New Opportunities Across the Connected Home

Amazon accounts for 78% of recent smart display purchases

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research from its Consumer Insights: Tech Ecosystem Dashboard and AI ExperienceDashboardshowing artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the smart speaker market, as consumers increasingly expect devices to deliver personalized, context-aware assistance. The research shows one-half of US internet households own a smart speaker or smart display, making it one of the largest installed base of devices in the connected home. According to the Tech Ecosystem Dashboard, Amazon accounts for 78% of recent smart display purchases, reinforcing its leadership in the connected home ecosystem.

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The firm's latest analysis follows Bloomberg's reports that OpenAI is developing a portable, screenless AI companion, highlighting a broader shift toward AI-native connected home experiences. For a more mature product category like smart speakers, AI creates new replacement opportunities by expanding their role from voice assistants to intelligent companions. In addition, Amazon recently announced that US customers who use Alexa for Shopping on Amazon spend an average of over 40% more per order than those who don't.

"Smart speakers have reached mass-market adoption, and the next phase of growth will be driven by intelligence rather than hardware," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Consumers increasingly expect so much more from the hardware products they buy. Whether or not OpenAI ultimately launches a portable, screenless AI companion, the industry is moving toward more personalized, AI-driven experiences."

Device manufacturers, broadband providers, security companies, utilities, and smart home platform providers all have opportunities to integrate conversational AI into customer experiences, creating new recurring service opportunities while improving engagement and satisfaction.

Parks Associates tracks AI adoption, smart home technologies, and consumer behavior through its in-depth research and consulting practice. The firm will host an industry webinar, "Understanding the Smart Home Market: Adoption, Competition, and Growth," on Tuesday, August 11, highlighting key market shifts across security, access control, energy management, AI-enabled experiences, and whole-home ecosystems.

To speak with an analyst or for more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternbliz-Rubenstein. Contact us for more information about Parks Associates.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Contacts:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates