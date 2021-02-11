Parks Associates: 34% of US Broadband Households Own a Smart Home Device, and 23% Own Three or More Smart Home Devices

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the firm's CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosting virtual sessions March 24, May 12, May 25-26, July 14, August 18, September 22, and November 9-10. Celebrating its 25th year, CONNECTIONS™ brings together industry leaders to network, learn, and discuss trends in consumer demand, the latest innovations, and new business strategies for the connected home ecosystems and SMB markets.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Device Ownership

Parks Associates' latest consumer survey of 10,000 US broadband households shows that 34% of US broadband households own at least one smart home device and 23% now own three or more smart home devices, up from 19% in 2019.

CONNECTIONS™, sponsored by Airties, Alarm.com, Calix, Cox, and Plume, provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research, and product and service adoption and trends. CONNECTIONS™ supporters include CEDIA, Home Grid Forum, SCTE - ISBE, and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

"Smart home adoption has steadily increased, and the dynamics of this market have shifted, from one or two 'hero devices' driving overall adoption to a group of products combining to deliver targeted use cases," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "As we celebrate the twenty-fifth year of CONNECTIONS™, we will explore market trends, the effects of COVID-19 and the elevation of household tech, and strategies to leverage new consumer demands to advance the vision of the connected home."

2021 CONNECTIONS Schedule

March 24

Smart Products - Serving the SMB Market

May 12

Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home

May 25-26

State of the Smart Home

Pro-Installers and Home Technologies

Home Services Opportunities

Sensor Innovation and AI - Driving New Use Cases

July 14

MDUs: Scaling Up

August 18

State of Home Security Market

September 22

Home Networking and Wi-Fi

November 9-10

Smart Home: Battle of the Platforms

Privacy and Security

Europe and the Smart Home

Insurance and Smart Home

Other recent Parks Associates research highlights the shifts in the broadband and consumer device markets:

24% of US broadband households with fixed broadband service are likely to upgrade in the next six months.

43% of US broadband households with children at home are very worried about them falling behind in school.

11% of US broadband households own a smart light bulb, and 9% own a smart plug.

25% of US broadband households plan to buy a connected health device in the next 12 months, and 34% are very interested in sharing data from these devices with a telehealth service.

34% of smart home device owners report having technical problems within the last 12 months.

Executives can submit to speak at www.connectionsus.com. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will feature multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2021. The CONNECTIONS™ Community includes more than 1,300 senior executives from the smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation industries.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. www.connectionsconference.com

