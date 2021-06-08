Parks Associates: 37% of US Broadband Households are Interested in a Service That Monitors Network Traffic and Devices on the Network for Malicious Behavior

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates and Bitdefender, with a special speaker from Comcast Cable, will address holistic digital protection for consumer connected products and services during the industry webinar "Protecting Privacy and Data Security in the Smart Home Era," on June 10 at 11 am CT US (12:00 pm ET). Research firm Parks Associates finds that 16% of US broadband households report that home network problems have disrupted their work-at-home activities during COVID-19 and that 37% are interested in a service that monitors network traffic and devices on the network for malicious behavior.

The firm finds that the expanding number of connected devices on the network, combined with the growing threat of IoT malware and hijacking, is driving a new model of whole-home protection in cybersecurity. This model of protection monitors all traffic and devices on the network to identify any abnormal activity and to stop bad online actors from accessing the connected home.

"A whole-home protection solution doesn't require consumers to install, update, or whitelist programs—they can be truly 'hands off,' which is key its success," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Accordingly, internet service providers who have partnered with cybersecurity vendors to implement this solution report that it has very high take rates, exceeding traditional antivirus offerings, and with a much lower cost per activated customer to boot."

"In 2013, we identified IoT as a game changer in absolutely all industries and markets. From paradigm shifts in managing the security of devices without support for deploying a local security agent, to privacy concerns when you realize that you have less control on what information is gathered and sent by smart devices, and, last, new standards for vendors and manufacturers. It's my strong opinion that these three fundamental pillars (security, privacy, and standards) are still in their infant stages," said Alex "Jay" Balan, Security Research Director at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender, in partnership with router manufacturers and internet service providers, ensures that this exciting evolving world is a safe space for consumers and enterprises alike."

In this webinar, Alex Balan, Security Research Director, Bitdefender; Tony Reinert, Director of Product and Platform Security, Comcast Cable; and Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates, examine the risks consumers face in today's data economy, the tradeoffs between smart home and data security and privacy, and the technology and solutions that help consumers protect themselves.

To register, visit https://www.parksassociates.com/bitdefender-june2021.

