Parks Associates: 40% of OTT Subscribers Report That all Their OTT Services are Bundled Through a Home Service Provider

Bitmovin, Metrological, and more address the latest business strategies streaming services are using to prevent churn

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host "OTT Churn: Marketing and Retention Strategies" virtually on Thursday, May 5, 11:00 AM CT US, as part of the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. Parks Associates' latest research shows that currently 40% of OTT subscribers report that all their OTT services are bundled through a home service provider and almost half feel their home internet service provider adds more value when online video services subscriptions are offered.

Parks Associates: Future of Video

Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, Symphony MediaAI, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Metrological, brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, interactive panel discussions, and analyst insights.

"It's a saturated market for consumers, and there is some settling that has occurred with consumer demand for OTT," said Paul Erickson, Research Director, Parks Associates. "We expect to see continued acquisitions and consolidation in 2022 as companies work to have the right service offering."

OTT Churn: Marketing and Retention Strategies features the following panelists:

"All service providers need to deliver personalized user experiences in order to engage their viewers more effectively. ThinkAnalytics personalized content discovery has a proven track record in increasing viewer engagement, driving more minutes viewed, and decreasing customer churn in major tier 1 PayTV and OTT service providers," said Peter Docherty, Founder & CTO, ThinkAnalytics.

"With the plethora of streaming services available, a platform's content library and pipeline are what ultimately sets you apart and attracts more eyeballs," said Philippe Guelton, President, Crackle Plus. "Consumers are savvy and expect streamers to deliver entertainment that aligns with their interests and keeps them wanting more. Crackle Plus has been incredibly strategic in curating original and exclusive programming. Our viewers know exactly what kind of quality content they can find across all of our platforms."

"Smart TV adoption has grown and become a staple in US households, pushing OTT platforms to support a wider range of devices to reach a larger viewer base," said James Varndell, Director, Product Management, Bitmovin. "However, support for Smart TV devices requires broad development expertise. This is why we foresee these platforms continuing to lean on technology partners, such as Bitmovin, to help simplify their workflow, increase their device reach, and guarantee quality."

"The smart TV is a leading method for video consumption among today's connected US households" said Fariba Zamaniyan, VP, Data and Advertising, TiVo. "It's time to harness the power of engagement so the Smart TV screen is a seamless and intuitive experience like the interaction we have with our Smart phones today."

