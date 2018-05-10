Parks Associates: 45% of Smart Home Device Owners Cite Convenience as Primary Reason for Purchase

DALLAS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 45% of smart home device owners cite convenience as one of the primary reasons for their product purchase and 38% made their purchase to keep their home and family safe and secure. The firm hosts the 13th-annual. CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco, where leading energy, security, and IoT executives will examine the use cases and emerging business models driving smart home adoption across industries.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Devices - Top Purchase Drivers

Multiple sessions on May 23, will address the role of utilities and security companies in the smart home, including "Energizing the Smart Home: Changing Role of Utilities" and "Extending Monitoring Services to Smart Products."

Session speakers:

Terry Bader , CRO, Guardzilla

, CRO, Jason Dudley , Senior Planning Analyst, Salt River Project

, Senior Planning Analyst, Larry Folsom , President and CEO, I-View Now

, President and CEO, Morgan Hertel , VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

, VP, Technology & Innovation, Craig Johnson , President, Residential Solutions, Emerson

, President, Residential Solutions, Bob Marshall , CEO, Whisker Labs

, CEO, Wayne Morrison , Principal, Emerging Technologies, Reliant

, Principal, Emerging Technologies, Rob Munin , President and CEO, LUX Products

"At Guardzilla, our connected security products are a primary consumer entry point into the smart home," Bader said. "A key to our growth will be continued adept convergence into the broad ecosystem of other leading connected products and services. CONNECTIONS™ is the ideal venue for us to further that goal."

"Forward-thinking utilities today recognize that in order to enhance the relationship with their customer, they need to embrace IoT to deliver services that customers want," Dudley said. "Solutions that address customer comfort and convenience in addition to energy management will be required and typically fall outside the traditional 'business-as-usual' utility model."

"We are excited to be a frontrunner in providing human intervention when a critical event is occurring in a person's life," Hertel said.

"The next generation of home-based energy services will be more connected than ever before," Johnson said. "As the smart home landscape continues to evolve, Emerson is continually investing in next-generation solutions that bring customers energy savings, control, and peace of mind in their everyday lives."

"Keeping families and their homes safe is critical. Doing so in minutes with one plug-in sensor that senses danger throughout the home and can prevent fires is the kind of home intelligence the market needs," Marshall said. "I look forward to discussing sensing technologies and smart monitoring with my colleagues at CONNECTIONS™."

"At Reliant, we power, protect, and simplify the lives of our customers by providing options for them to control their own energy usage. We go beyond the expected to deliver energy management, home security, home automation, backup generation, and other products and services," Morrison said.

"Excitement in the smart home has opened the door for utility and energy companies to work more closely with consumers to find ways to save energy, better manage the grid, and help relieve spikes during peak usage," Munin said. "As new products emerge and home automation platforms mature, there's an opportunity for manufacturers, utilities, and industry executives to leverage mobile applications to make viewing energy tips and savings more personal, engaging, and impactful. This strengthens the consumer relationship and will ultimately lead to better services and savings."

