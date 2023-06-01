Parks Associates: 47% Churn Rate for Video Streaming Services Means Constant Shifting Strategies to Acquire Subscribers

International market research firm announces sixth annual Future of Video will be hosted Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics for its sixth annual Future of Video, hosted at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, CA, November 14-16, 2023. Future of Video sponsors include Rapid Response Monitoring and FPT Software.

Parks Associates, recognized as the leading authority in media and entertainment research, reports that now only 37% of households subscribing to OTT services in the past year went directly through a service provider. The churn rate for OTT video services is holding steady at 47%.

Parks Associates: Method of Subscribing to OTT Video Service

"There is so much to talk about - direct subscription has been losing ground to aggregation, and bundling is becoming more important," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "We are excited to announce our in-person event and focus on new advertising models in our upcoming June virtual session. We encourage industry players to submit to speak and join us for these important conversations."

Parks Associates is hosting a virtual Future of Video session June 15, "Evolving Ad Strategies - Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond," featuring industry leaders from Accedo, IRIS.TV, Origin Media, and Wurl. With virtual events throughout the year, leading up to the in-person conference in November, Future of Video brings together industry leaders sharing insight into the market conditions and dramatic changes taking place in entertainment services.

Market Evolution

State of the Market: Building to Profitablity

The Viewer Journey: Finding Content Amdist Fragmentation

Looking Forward to 2024

Streaming TV: New Life for Premium Linear Content

Navigating Market Saturation and Next Stage of Growth

New Revenue Streams: T-Commerce, Gaming, and More

Achieving Service Success

Partner Panel: Diversifing through Services

AVOD and FAST: Making Sense of New, Hybrid Models

Advertising: Metrics and Reach

Role of OTT for Broadband Providers: A New Era of Bundles

Discovery and Personalization: Creating a Better Viewing Experience

Technology and Integration

Evolving Ad Strategies - Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond

The New Sports Video Experience

Smart TVs: Platforms and Integration

Immersive Experiences, Web 2.0, and Meta

Piracy: The Billion Dollar+ Challenge

