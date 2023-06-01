Parks Associates: 47% Churn Rate for Video Streaming Services Means Constant Shifting Strategies to Acquire Subscribers

International market research firm announces sixth annual Future of Video will be hosted Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics for its sixth annual Future of Video, hosted at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, CA, November 14-16, 2023. Future of Video sponsors include Rapid Response Monitoring and FPT Software.

Parks Associates, recognized as the leading authority in media and entertainment research, reports that now only 37% of households subscribing to OTT services in the past year went directly through a service provider. The churn rate for OTT video services is holding steady at 47%.

Parks Associates: Method of Subscribing to OTT Video Service
"There is so much to talk about - direct subscription has been losing ground to aggregation, and bundling is becoming more important," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "We are excited to announce our in-person event and focus on new advertising models in our upcoming June virtual session. We encourage industry players to submit to speak and join us for these important conversations." 

Parks Associates is hosting a virtual Future of Video session June 15, "Evolving Ad Strategies - Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond," featuring industry leaders from Accedo, IRIS.TV, Origin Media, and Wurl. With virtual events throughout the year, leading up to the in-person conference in November, Future of Video brings together industry leaders sharing insight into the market conditions and dramatic changes taking place in entertainment services. 

Market Evolution

  • State of the Market: Building to Profitablity
  • The Viewer Journey: Finding Content Amdist Fragmentation
  • Looking Forward to 2024
  • Streaming TV: New Life for Premium Linear Content
  • Navigating Market Saturation and Next Stage of Growth
  • New Revenue Streams: T-Commerce, Gaming, and More

Achieving Service Success

  • Partner Panel: Diversifing through Services
  • AVOD and FAST: Making Sense of New, Hybrid Models
  • Advertising: Metrics and Reach
  • Role of OTT for Broadband Providers: A New Era of Bundles
  • Discovery and Personalization: Creating a Better Viewing Experience

Technology and Integration

  • Evolving Ad Strategies - Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond
  • The New Sports Video Experience
  • Smart TVs: Platforms and Integration
  • Immersive Experiences, Web 2.0, and Meta
  • Piracy: The Billion Dollar+ Challenge

For data or interview requests, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Future of Video:

The sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, hosted by Parks Associates, addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies. 

The event included access to Parks Associates consumer and industry data into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. 

Future of Video takes place virtually on January 26, June 15, and Sept 14 and in person November 14-16, 2023, in Marina del Rey, Ca. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us.

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of US internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

