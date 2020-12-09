Parks Associates: 47% of US Broadband Households Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTT video service research from Parks Associates finds 47% of US broadband households subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, second only to Netflix among subscription-based OTT video services in the US. The international research firm will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media , a virtual conference on December 14-16, featuring the session "Age of Video Aggregation," with a visionary presentation from Amazon and a panel discussion with executives from Cinedigm, Kaltura, Reelgood, and TiVo.

"The surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis has greatly benefitted Amazon Prime Video, which utilizes Amazon Prime as its main access point," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Prime Video leads with its stable of originals plus a massive library of licensed titles, while others such as Disney+ and HBO Max have taken a broad-based aggregator approach by integrating content from its different properties into one unified offering. However, the slow migration of HBO subscribers to HBO Max underscores the importance of distribution strategies in addition to vast content libraries, which WarnerMedia hopes to remedy through its deal with Amazon."

At Future of Video, Parks Associates examines the benefits and risks of these different strategies, plus the potential of new entrants to disrupt the dominance of the Big 3 in OTT. With insights from leading players, the event highlights in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services.

The virtual session, "Age of Video Aggregation," on December 15 features visionary speaker Sandeep Gupta, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV, Amazon, followed by an interactive discussion addressing the benefits and challenges of OTT aggregation for services and analyzing the varied approaches among different aggregator types on becoming a unified platform for online video content.

Featured executive speakers for the interactive panel:

Gideon Gilboa , EVP Product, Marketing, and Solutions, Kaltura

, EVP Product, Marketing, and Solutions, Kaltura Erick Opeka , President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm

, President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm David Sanderson , CEO, Reelgood

, CEO, Reelgood Chris Thun , VP of Product, TiVo

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies.

Future of Video takes place virtually on December 14-16, 2020. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us.

