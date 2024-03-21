Parks Associates: 54 Million Internet Households Have at Least One Smart Home Device

Research firm announces speakers for 28th CONNECTIONS™ Conference, hosted May 7-9 in Texas

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research showing 45% of US internet households have a smart home device. The research firm will share its latest data on the adoption of connected home technologies, with sessions moderated by research analysts and featuring leading industry players at its 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX.

CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Parks Associates' annual executive conference brings together industry leaders to network, learn, and discuss trends in consumer demand, new business models, and strategies for the connected home ecosystems. In addition, the event covers the multifamily market and the small-to-medium business (SMB) market, both key growth areas for companies developing products and services.

The event also features Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™, on Wednesday, May 8, where local and regional security dealer, integrator, and installation companies can attend CONNECTIONS™ sessions to network, and meet with tech leaders, including a special dealer reception, sponsored by Nice, on Wednesday, May 8, at Union Bear at 6:30 PM CT.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea; RSPNDR; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

"The population of smart home households is diversifying, from early adopters to include more mainstream consumers," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "This pivotal shift in the market requires reassessment of current strategies among all players in the connected home ecosystem. CONNECTIONS™ is a key event for these discussions among relevant ecosystem players."

Keynotes:

Steve Chazin , VP, Products, Alarm.com

, VP, Products, Alarm.com Katie Espeseth , VP - New Products, EPB

, VP - New Products, EPB Roger Lewis , VP, GVTC

, VP, GVTC John Mack , EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital

, EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital Michael Martin , CEO, RAPIDSOS

Confirmed Speakers:

Steve Butkovich , Chief Product Officer, CPI Security

, Chief Product Officer, CPI Security Craig Campbell , Executive Chair, RSPNDR

, Executive Chair, RSPNDR Gilles Drieu , CTO, ADT

, CTO, ADT Nick English , CEO North America, Kaadas

, CEO North America, Kaadas Daniel Grajeda , VP Operations, Eyeforce

, VP Operations, Eyeforce Morgan Hertel , VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Mike Hetke , President and CEO, A3 Smart Home

, President and CEO, A3 Smart Home Hagan Kappler , Co-Founder and CEO, Daisy

, Co-Founder and CEO, Daisy Wolfgang Kirsch , CEO, Shelly

, CEO, Shelly Mathew Koenig , Director of Sales Strategy & Enablement, Cox

, Director of Sales Strategy & Enablement, Cox Kevin Kraus , VP Technology Alliances, Fortune Brands Innovations

, VP Technology Alliances, Fortune Brands Innovations Desiree Mejia , Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell

, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell Tony Nicolaidis , Chief Revenue Officer, Origin

, Chief Revenue Officer, Origin Lars Oleson , CEO & Co-Founder, Xailient

, CEO & Co-Founder, Xailient Geoff Martin , President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink

, President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink Craig Rewerts , VP, Business Development, Ubiety

, VP, Business Development, Ubiety William Scheffler , VP Sales, Founder, Trident IoT

, VP Sales, Founder, Trident IoT Tyler Tribe , Chief Technology Officer, Becklar

, Chief Technology Officer, Becklar Chris Tumpach , President, Rainforest Automation

, President, Rainforest Automation Will West , CEO & Founder, OliverIQ

, CEO & Founder, OliverIQ Paul Williams , Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group

, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group Matthew Wootton , Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ivani, LLC

To register or for more information on the event, visit www.connectionsus.com. To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

For 28 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 7–9, 2024, and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2024. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.

