Parks Associates: 54 Million Internet Households Have at Least One Smart Home Device

Research firm announces speakers for 28th CONNECTIONS™ Conference, hosted May 7-9 in Texas
DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research showing 45% of US internet households have a smart home device. The research firm will share its latest data on the adoption of connected home technologies, with sessions moderated by research analysts and featuring leading industry players at its 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX.
Parks Associates' annual executive conference brings together industry leaders to network, learn, and discuss trends in consumer demand, new business models, and strategies for the connected home ecosystems. In addition, the event covers the multifamily market and the small-to-medium business (SMB) market, both key growth areas for companies developing products and services.
The event also features Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™, on Wednesday, May 8, where local and regional security dealer, integrator, and installation companies can attend CONNECTIONS™ sessions to network, and meet with tech leaders, including a special dealer reception, sponsored by Nice, on Wednesday, May 8, at Union Bear at 6:30 PM CT.
CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea; RSPNDR; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; and the Z-Wave Alliance.
"The population of smart home households is diversifying, from early adopters to include more mainstream consumers," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "This pivotal shift in the market requires reassessment of current strategies among all players in the connected home ecosystem. CONNECTIONS™ is a key event for these discussions among relevant ecosystem players."
- Steve Chazin, VP, Products, Alarm.com
- Katie Espeseth, VP - New Products, EPB
- Roger Lewis, VP, GVTC
- John Mack, EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital
- Michael Martin, CEO, RAPIDSOS
- Steve Butkovich, Chief Product Officer, CPI Security
- Craig Campbell, Executive Chair, RSPNDR
- Gilles Drieu, CTO, ADT
- Nick English, CEO North America, Kaadas
- Daniel Grajeda, VP Operations, Eyeforce
- Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Mike Hetke, President and CEO, A3 Smart Home
- Hagan Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO, Daisy
- Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO, Shelly
- Mathew Koenig, Director of Sales Strategy & Enablement, Cox
- Kevin Kraus, VP Technology Alliances, Fortune Brands Innovations
- Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell
- Tony Nicolaidis, Chief Revenue Officer, Origin
- Lars Oleson, CEO & Co-Founder, Xailient
- Geoff Martin, President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink
- Craig Rewerts, VP, Business Development, Ubiety
- William Scheffler, VP Sales, Founder, Trident IoT
- Tyler Tribe, Chief Technology Officer, Becklar
- Chris Tumpach, President, Rainforest Automation
- Will West, CEO & Founder, OliverIQ
- Paul Williams, Managing Director of Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group
- Matthew Wootton, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ivani, LLC
To register or for more information on the event, visit www.connectionsus.com. To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.
For 28 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 7–9, 2024, and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2024. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.
Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.
