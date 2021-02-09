Parks Associates: 55% of Pay-TV Households Consider Live Sports Important in Decision to Keep Their Pay-TV Service

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics for the fourth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, with virtual sessions and networking opportunities taking place March 31, May 5, June 9, July 28, October 6, and December 14-15, 2021. New research from Parks Associates finds 55% of pay-TV households in the US report availability of live sports is important in their decision to keep their pay-TV service.

Future of Video Parks Associates: Impact of Live Sports on Value Perception of Pay-TV Service

Future of Video, sponsored by Deltatre and Metrological, brings together industry leaders featuring visionary speakers, interactive panel discussions, and analyst presentations. The event provides in-depth consumer and industry research on video services; the value of digital content in driving and retaining subscribers; technology innovations that market, measure, and track video viewing; and best strategies for building successful video services.

"The churn rate for pay-TV services continues to trend significantly lower than the rate for OTT services," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "This is fortunate given the lack of live sports in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, churn rates for OTT and vMVPD services both declined as consumers turn more and more to online video sources for their entertainment."

Future of Video explores the changes created by COVID-19, the long-term impacts, and strategies to fulfill consumer expectations in content and service in order to create successful video services. The conference features topics covering new business models, technology, and consumer trends:

March 31

Evolution of vMVPDs: Finding Success

May 5

Beyond the Theater: New Windowing Strategies

June 9

Retention and Churn in OTT Data

Decision Making in Video Services

July 28

Impact of Connected Devices on the Video Experience

October 6

Impact of 5G on Consumer Entertainment

December 14-15

Shift to Hybrid Business Models

The Age of Video Aggregation

Capturing the Consumer: Video Engagement

Strategies OTT Bundling Partnerships

Future of Video is accepting speaker submissions at http://www.parksassociates.com/events/future-of-video/cfp. Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies. www.futureofvideo.us

