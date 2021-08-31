Parks Associates: 55% of US Broadband Households own a Connected Health Device, a 30% Increase From 42% in 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host two virtual sessions tomorrow covering independent living solutions and new tech as part of the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation. Parks Associates' research reveals 55% of US broadband households own at least one connected health device, such as a smart watch or pulse oximeter. The executive event, sponsored by Alarm.com, Essence, and Everise, features virtual sessions highlighting consumer data and industry insights examining connected solutions in digital health.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Connected Health Devices

"Independent Living: Opportunity for Smart Home Platforms" features Josh Locke, VP, Essence USA, and Adam Sobol, CEO, CareBand.

"The connected health industry will see tremendous innovation and the proper momentum it deserves over the next few years," Locke said. "Most importantly, trends show that lifesaving technologies that prolong independence no matter where you live will be embraced more than ever. The key is strategic partnerships, and this event is a perfect place to foster these."

"For years we have been talking about the promise of smart technologies empowering older adults to age-in-place, but until recently there hasn't been the infrastructure to support these technologies," Sobol said. "With the introduction of Amazon Sidewalk, MATTER, and Wi-Fi Sensing, the promise is turning into a reality."

"Driving Innovation: New Investments and the Future of Healthcare" features Tom Cassels, President, Rock Health, and Amol Pangarkar, Director, Product Management, Samsung Electronics.

These interactive panels include the following executives:

Ijaz Arif , CEO and Chairman, VeeMed

, CEO and Chairman, VeeMed Greg Baker , Managing Partner, Bascom Ventures

, Managing Partner, Bascom Ventures Paul Berney , CMO, Anthropos Digital Care

, CMO, Anthropos Digital Care Andy Droney , Senior Director, Health & Innovation Programs, ADT

, Senior Director, Health & Innovation Programs, ADT Maneesh Goyal , COO, Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic

, COO, Mayo Clinic Platform, Mayo Clinic Scott McMillan , CEO, XCO

, CEO, XCO Dan Messina , President and Co-founder, HandsFree Health

, President and Co-founder, HandsFree Health Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Chuck Sabin , Senior Director, Market Development, Bluetooth SIG

"At VeeMed, we find that large healthcare systems want to be able to do everything through one platform, especially if you look at it from the providers' perspective. They want to be able to do inpatient, outpatient, clinics, urgent care, and home health through one app," Arif said. "I look forward to discussing concepts that drive these innovations and specifically why RPM is the next level of telehealth, offering the same level of confidence patients would have if they were at a clinic, physician's office, or in the hospital."

"Using smart home security devices can help seniors age in place and make life simpler and safer for them while providing peace of mind to their caregivers or loved ones," Droney said. "In combination with medical alert systems and specially trained monitoring agents responding to emergencies, technology and ease of use for customers are key to the future of the connected health industry."

"The potential for IoMT in healthcare continues to grow. COVID-19 significantly accelerated a digital transformation in healthcare, which was already adopting more IoT-based medical devices and processes pre-pandemic," Sabin said. "We've seen a significant increase in the use of wearables and health monitoring devices for both personal use and telemedicine. We expect shipments of Bluetooth-enabled devices in this category to exceed half a billion per year by 2025."

For more information, visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit is focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

