Parks Associates: 60% of Communities With Bulk Internet Service Also Provide Property-Wide Wi-Fi
News provided byParks Associates
Jul 30, 2026, 08:10 ET
Smart Spaces, Sept 15-16 in Dallas/Plano, Texas, to highlight property Wi-Fi growth and connected multifamily strategies
PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will present new consumer research on the adoption of property-wide Wi-Fi and bulk internet services and resident amenities at Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. The conference brings together executives from multifamily housing, broadband, security, proptech, and connected building markets to discuss strategies that improve resident experiences while creating new operational and revenue opportunities.
Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Chamberlain, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, RealPage, Kwikset, Z-Wave Alliance, and SkyBell.
Parks Associates research finds 31% of multifamily residents report their apartment or condominium community offers property-wide Wi-Fi, up from 30% in Q2 2024. Availability is highest in larger communities and mid-rise buildings, reinforcing the role of managed connectivity in higher-density housing.
The research shows a strong relationship between bulk internet deployments and property-wide Wi-Fi. Nearly 60% of communities with bulk internet service also provide property-wide Wi-Fi, demonstrating the two services are increasingly deployed together as part of a comprehensive connectivity strategy.
"Property-wide Wi-Fi is foundational infrastructure for modern multifamily communities," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Research Director, Parks Associates. "Owners are increasingly deploying managed connectivity not only to improve resident satisfaction but also to support smart building technologies, operational efficiencies, and new digital services."
Smart Spaces sessions address the growth and impact of technology on the multifamily and hospitality markets and feature the following executives:
- Amy Barricelli, EVP, RR Living
- Chris Cholas, SVP, Product & Technology, Hotwire Communications
- Amber Gibson, Director, Multifamily Sales, Blue Stream Fiber
- Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect
- Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar
- Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, Preiss x IRIS Technologies
- Kevin Kirton, CEO, Buckhead Investment Partners
- Matt Knight, Executive Director, FIRE – Foundation for Innovation in Real Estate
- Matt Knight, Founder, PropTech Angel Group
- Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage
- Sean Landsberg, Co-founder and CEO, AppWork
- Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR
- Brad McLaughlin, Director, Community Technologies, AMLI
- Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC
- Jess Parsons, AVP, Marketing, Calix
- Mariam Rogers Walker, Sr. Director, Community Sales, Chamberlain Group
- David Rubin, VP, AEI Consultants
- Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA – Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
- Antonio Torres, Zentra Business Development Manager, Allegion
- Jackie Ware, CEO, Pegasus Residential
- Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living
Registration is open. To schedule an interview or to request specific data, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.
Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com
Media Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article