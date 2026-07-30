Parks Associates: 60% of Communities With Bulk Internet Service Also Provide Property-Wide Wi-Fi

Smart Spaces, Sept 15-16 in Dallas/Plano, Texas, to highlight property Wi-Fi growth and connected multifamily strategies

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will present new consumer research on the adoption of property-wide Wi-Fi and bulk internet services and resident amenities at Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. The conference brings together executives from multifamily housing, broadband, security, proptech, and connected building markets to discuss strategies that improve resident experiences while creating new operational and revenue opportunities.

Parks Associates: Locations for Accessing the Wi-Fi Network in MDUs Smart Spaces | Smart Spaces hosts building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of tech solutions in multi-dwelling and hospitality environments.

Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Chamberlain, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, RealPage, Kwikset, Z-Wave Alliance, and SkyBell.

Parks Associates research finds 31% of multifamily residents report their apartment or condominium community offers property-wide Wi-Fi, up from 30% in Q2 2024. Availability is highest in larger communities and mid-rise buildings, reinforcing the role of managed connectivity in higher-density housing.

The research shows a strong relationship between bulk internet deployments and property-wide Wi-Fi. Nearly 60% of communities with bulk internet service also provide property-wide Wi-Fi, demonstrating the two services are increasingly deployed together as part of a comprehensive connectivity strategy.

"Property-wide Wi-Fi is foundational infrastructure for modern multifamily communities," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Research Director, Parks Associates. "Owners are increasingly deploying managed connectivity not only to improve resident satisfaction but also to support smart building technologies, operational efficiencies, and new digital services."

Smart Spaces sessions address the growth and impact of technology on the multifamily and hospitality markets and feature the following executives:

Amy Barricelli, EVP, RR Living

Chris Cholas, SVP, Product & Technology, Hotwire Communications

Amber Gibson, Director, Multifamily Sales, Blue Stream Fiber

Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, Preiss x IRIS Technologies

Kevin Kirton, CEO, Buckhead Investment Partners

Matt Knight, Executive Director, FIRE – Foundation for Innovation in Real Estate

Matt Knight, Founder, PropTech Angel Group

Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage

Sean Landsberg, Co-founder and CEO, AppWork

Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR

Brad McLaughlin, Director, Community Technologies, AMLI

Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC

Jess Parsons, AVP, Marketing, Calix

Mariam Rogers Walker, Sr. Director, Community Sales, Chamberlain Group

David Rubin, VP, AEI Consultants

Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA – Mid-America Apartment Communities

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Antonio Torres, Zentra Business Development Manager, Allegion

Jackie Ware, CEO, Pegasus Residential

Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living

Registration is open. To schedule an interview or to request specific data, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates