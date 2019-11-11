Parks Associates: 61% of UK Broadband Households Value Access to Real-Time Energy Data

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds 61% of UK broadband households rank access to real-time energy usage data as one of the most important ways their household could better manage energy use and cost. Additionally, 40% of UK consumers ages 50 and older report high interest in sensor-based solutions that can help them stay in their homes as they age.

Parks Associates: Interest in Independent Living Products/ Services by Country

Parks Associates will host the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel to examine service and revenue opportunities in value-added services in connected health, independent living, and energy management.

CONNECTIONS™ Europe sessions "Connected Health Platforms and Independent Living Solutions" and "Energy Management Solutions: Unlocking Value" feature the following speakers:

"At CONNECTIONS™ Europe, I will be sharing insights we have gained over the past 18 months of using a Connected Care Platform to help manage social care outcomes," said Paul Berney, CMO, Anthropos Digital Care. "Which technologies work, how to build user acceptance, and how to communicate the value of the solution to a non-technical audience."

"I look forward to sharing insights from how the more than 500,000 IoT-enabled customers on our platform are engaging with smart energy product and their utilities around Europe," said Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliq.

"Our goal is to offer a more accessible service, allowing the maximum number of people to look after relatives experiencing a loss of independence," said Gweltas Radenac, IoT Program Director, Groupe HBF. "This can be done with existing smart home sensors, a secure cloud platform, and AI on data collected."

