Parks Associates: 67% of Technology Executives Report Virtual Events are not as Valuable as In-Person Events but Expect Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Format in the Future

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New industry survey data from Parks Associates reveals 91% of business executives in the connected home space are ready and willing to travel for in-person conferences and meetings, once their company or organization allows travel. The research firm is presenting the survey results during "Transforming B2B Marketing – Expanding Your Reach," an industry webinar on July 15 at 1 pm CT US (2:00 pm ET).

Parks Associates: Preferred Event Structure in 2022

The webinar highlights changes in the marketing and sales process, including the impact of virtual events. The firm's survey also reports that 67% of executives feel virtual events are not as valuable as in-person events and 79% think the best format in future is both in-person and virtual.

"B2B marketing has changed dramatically in the past 18 months, forcing companies to look at all marketing activities including the role of virtual and in-person events," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We look forward to this conversation and discussing the impact of digital marketing activities for lead generation, brand visibility, and the selling process."

In this virtual webinar, PR and communications leaders provide insights on how to increase your digital presence and capture the attention of a variety of audiences through executive conferences and tradeshows, public relations and media outreach, and content marketing services. Webinar speakers:

Bob Gold , Principal, Bob Gold & Associates

, Principal, & Associates Kimberly Lancaster , President and Founder, Caster Communications

, President and Founder, Caster Communications Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates

, President, Parks Associates Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates

, Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates Rhonda Wunderlin , SVP of Performance Marketing, Questex

"We've learned a lot about capturing and keeping attention over the past year, and as we tread lightly back to in-person events, hybrid approaches to marketing will stretch resources for many companies. I look forward to the discussion," said Kimberly Lancaster, President and Founder, Caster Communications.

"Americans are on the move, post COVID quarantine. The new norm is a new home, new job, new life. Staying relevant, connecting and having a message that resonates must traverse the conference and hybrid experience, now more than ever," said Bob Gold, Founder & President of Bob Gold & Associates.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/b2b-2021. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]com

SOURCE Parks Associates