Parks Associates: 7-9% of US Internet Households own a Smart Garage Door Opener

New market assessment addresses consumer and industry trends in smart garage door opener market

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates reveals 7-9% of US internet households own a smart garage door opener, although significant percentages of these owners are not using the smart capabilities of their devices. Twenty percent of these owners have a smart garage door opener that is not actively connected to the internet, and 42% of those with these unconnected devices never set up the "smart" functionality, either due to lack of interest or lack of capability. The international research firm's study Smart Garage Door Openers Market Assessment addresses the growing smart garage solution market, with a focus on services and the potential for future revenues.

Parks Associates: Reasons for Not Connecting Smart Garage Door Openers to Internet

"Consumers have difficulty installing smart garage door openers. Lack of reliable Wi-Fi in the garage is a notable barrier to proper functioning of smart garage door openers," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Manufacturers will benefit from proactively monitoring device connections and prompting users with alerts and tutorials in the app if the product goes offline."

Like other smart home products, smart garage door openers experienced growth during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when home renovations were on the rise. Several challenges will follow this period of gradual growth—in particular, the difficulty to connect the smart garage door opener to the internet limits owners' ability to use the full suite of smart features and remote controls promised at purchase.

"OEM attention to user support will help end users get the most out of their products, limit product returns, and encourage repeat purchases," Kent said. "In addition, like other smart product categories, garage doors solution providers are looking beyond device sales to recurring service opportunities. In this product category, that means in-home delivery services and video storage, but the device has to be connected if these services are to gain any traction."

Parks Associates' Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market. This analysis includes consumer data for each product, including trending data across years and deep-dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.

