Parks Associates: 74% of US Internet Households With Children at Home Have Used Telehealth Services in the Past 12 Months

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates telehealth research shows having children at home is a key factor for interest in and usage of telehealth services—74% of US internet households with children at home have used telehealth services in the past 12 months versus 32% without kids at home. Seventy percent of households with children at home are likely to use telehealth services the next time they are sick.

Parks Associates: Very Likely to Use Telehealth Services, Based on Children at Home

The research firm is featuring its latest data at its 9th annual Connected Health Summit on August 30 and 31. The conference is sponsored by ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, Becklar, and Independa.

The August 31 virtual session " Who's Paying for Healthcare? New Business Models " features research from Parks Associates, a fireside chat from Karen Silgen, GM and VP, Virtual Care, UnitedHealth Group, and interactive panels featuring industry leaders:

Iris Berman , VP, Telehealth Services, Northwell Health

, VP, Telehealth Services, Jeff Cutler , Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, Mitchell Fong , VP, Virtual Care, Renown Health

, VP, Virtual Care, Josh Locke , VP, Sales, Essence Group

, VP, Sales, James Mault , MD, CEO, BioIntelliSense

, MD, CEO, Dr. Geoffrey Rutledge , CMO, HealthTap

, CMO, Atul Singh , GM, Digital Health, LG Electronics

, GM, Digital Health, Kristen Valdes , Founder and CEO, B.well

, Founder and CEO, Brad Wiltz , Director, Medical Business, A&D Medical

"As we move to our next phase of healthcare, we must support wellness care," said Iris Berman, VP, Telehealth Services, Northwell Health. "The old way of providing care is not sustainable. Technology extensions such as telehealth and remote monitoring are going to be the great connectors to allow all of us to responsibly manage our populations in the comfort of their own homes and neighborhoods. The healthcare consumer is the owner and manager and should progressively and actively engage in a more collaborative environment with their providers through the use of technology."

"As consumers, we now expect seamless, convenient, and fully connected user experiences," said Jeff Cutler, Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health. "This means offering faster, simpler, and more intuitive ways to seek and access care. Now more than ever, providers need to embrace technologies that will truly empower patients and give them more insight and control over their own health."

"Connected Health Summit is always a diverse group of participants," said Josh Locke, VP, Sales, Essence Group. "As a long-time speaker, I am always excited for the innovative topics and their approach to relevant discussion. I don't know of a more active association in healthcare technology."

"Continuous remote patient monitoring will be the catalyst that transforms healthcare and ushers in a future where patients receive more effective, personalized, and proactive care at a fraction of the cost of today's standard of care," said James Mault, MD, Founder, CEO, BioIntelliSense. "I look forward to engaging with fellow healthcare innovation leaders to advance this critical conversation on how forward-thinking healthcare systems can successfully adopt RPM and next-generation health technologies for better patient and operational outcomes."

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is a virtual executive conference focused on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions to meet the growing demand in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

