Parks Associates Addresses Growth of Broadband PropTech Market April 17-18 at Smart Spaces
Apr 13, 2023, 08:25 ET
Research firm reports 79% of MDU residents with property-provided smart devices are satisfied with this product experience
DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers, including keynotes from Greystar, Cox, ADT Multifamily, and World Cinema, for its inaugural Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park hotel. The research firm finds the vast majority of multi-dwelling (MDU) residents with property-provided smart devices are satisfied with this amenity. However, implementing these solutions can be challenging for property managers and building owners, highlighting the need for education, marketing, and support.
Smart Spaces is sponsored by Arize, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Rapid Response Monitoring, Nimbio, Cox Communities, ADT Multifamily, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Homebase, Aquana, Eleven Software, LiftMaster, Calix, Cooktop Safety, and EVPassport. The event focuses on the role of technology in MDU environments, especially the impact of connectivity, smart home technologies, and services.
"We look forward to bringing tech players from all ecosystems together to highlight the growing demand and opportunity for tech in MDU environments," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Our preshow workshop MDUs and Tech: State of the Market highlights our latest data and research from building owners and property managers and from residents renting and owning MDU properties."
Keynotes
- Tom Bumpass, Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar
- John Butrim, VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily
- Robert Grosz, President, World Cinema
- Guillermo Rivas, VP, New Business Development, Cox
Speakers
- Joel Berntsen, VP, Channels & Partnerships, Vutility
- Mike Branam, Director, Multifamily Sales, PointCentral
- Scott Buehrle, VP, MDU Sales and Strategy, Frontier Communications
- Tom Bumpass, Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar
- Duncan Cannon, Director, Building Technology, Cortland
- Robert Cerbone, VP Product Management and Marketing, CTS, Part of the OnGo Alliance
- Jim Conti, VP, Sales and Marketing, Nimbio
- Ken Deering, CEO, iGuard Home Solutions
- Jen Macias DeMeyer, VP, Growth, Homebase.ai
- Michael Doucette, VP Connected Venues, Blueport
- Sharon Douglass, VP, National Accounts, Cox Communities
- Mark Eckroth, Head, Multifamily Sales, Deako Lighting
- Kyle Finney, Business Development Manager, Arize
- Hannah Greenberg, CEO, Eleven Software
- Preston Grutzmacher, Residential Business Leader, SALTO Systems
- Rebecca Gutierrez, VP, Marketing and Public Relations, Blink Charging
- Charles Hadsell, CEO, ePropertyCare
- Michael Ham, Co-Founder & President, RePure
- Kristine Hedlund, Director, New Development and Major Accounts, Cox Communities
- Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings
- Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Brad Huber, VP and Chief Engineer, Brivo
- Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer, ChargePoint
- Jim Jacobellis, SVP, Alef Edge
- Ryan Kimura, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, Premier
- Fred Lutz, CEO, BAI Connect
- Jennifer Lytle, VP, GM, Commercial Emerging Business, Chamberlain Group
- Ted Maulucci, President, SmartONE Solutions
- Michele McWilliams-Tate, National Director of Leasing, Toll Brothers
- Adam Miller, VP, Microgrids, Sunnova
- Jeff Morrison, VP, Aquana Water Protection Systems
- Mary Nitschke, VP, Sustainability, RealPage
- Ben Nowacky, Chief Product & Technology Officer, HappyCo
- Hrag Ohannessian, SVP. Global Sales Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics
- Dustin Orr, GM, ZoJacks Flood Prevention Systems
- Matt Passalacqua, Sr. Market & Network Expansion Manager, Astound
- Reza Raji, SVP, IoT Division, Vantiva
- Eric Roseman, Chief Revenue Officer, Xeal Energy
- Chris Rothey, VP, Multifamily Product Solutions, Xfinity Communities
- Hooman Shahidi, President and Co-CEO, EVPassport
- Bradley Stutzman, CEO, O3 Energy
- ·Dan Terheggen, CEO, Smartaira
- Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America
- Travis Willis, Senior Product Manager, dormakaba Americas
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments. www.smartspacesconference.com
Contact:
Rosey Sera
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
