Parks Associates Addresses Growth of Broadband PropTech Market April 17-18 at Smart Spaces

Research firm reports 79% of MDU residents with property-provided smart devices are satisfied with this product experience

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers, including keynotes from Greystar, Cox, ADT Multifamily, and World Cinema, for its inaugural Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park hotel. The research firm finds the vast majority of multi-dwelling (MDU) residents with property-provided smart devices are satisfied with this amenity. However, implementing these solutions can be challenging for property managers and building owners, highlighting the need for education, marketing, and support.

Smart Spaces 2023

Smart Spaces is sponsored by Arize, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Rapid Response Monitoring, Nimbio, Cox Communities, ADT Multifamily, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Homebase, Aquana, Eleven Software, LiftMaster, Calix, Cooktop Safety, and EVPassport. The event focuses on the role of technology in MDU environments, especially the impact of connectivity, smart home technologies, and services.

"We look forward to bringing tech players from all ecosystems together to highlight the growing demand and opportunity for tech in MDU environments," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Our preshow workshop MDUs and Tech: State of the Market highlights our latest data and research from building owners and property managers and from residents renting and owning MDU properties."

Keynotes

Tom Bumpass , Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar

, Executive Director, Technology & Business Systems, Greystar John Butrim , VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily

, VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily Robert Grosz , President, World Cinema

, President, World Cinema Guillermo Rivas , VP, New Business Development, Cox

Speakers

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments. www.smartspacesconference.com

