Parks Associates and F-Secure Address Consumer Data Security and Protection Against Threats

52% of households report they do more online shopping now than before 2020

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, a leading market research and consulting company, will address the growing online threats against consumers as their use of connected devices and services continues to grow, increasing their reliance on connectivity. In partnership with F-Secure, the research firm will host the webinar "Protecting the Connected Consumer: Role of Data Security" on Thursday, April 27, at 11 AM CT.

Parks Associates: Households Reporting Increases Since pre-2020 in the Following Activities

Parks Associates research shows that consumers have substantially increased viewing on livestreamed content, have increased ownership of devices, and spend substantial time on online activities. Now 52% of households report they do more online shopping than before 2020, and 23% of households report working at home. The amount of livestream video viewed has increased substantially, from less than two hours per week in 2018 to nearly five hours per week in 2022, driving a need for higher, more reliable broadband speeds.

"There are many more security and privacy vulnerabilities for consumers today," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The ways they shop, date, watch video, and interact have changed dramatically, creating security threats for personal data. Businesses risk losing millions of dollars, as well as brand loyalty, if they fail to secure consumer data. This webinar will shed light on some of the best practices and ways to mitigate risk."

The panelists for this webinar include Laura Kankaala, Threat Intelligence Lead at F-Secure; Elizabeth Parks from Parks Associates; and Neal Jardine, Head of Risk Intelligence and Claims at BOXX Insurance. F-Secure recently released "F–Secured," a comprehensive overview of cyber security threats facing consumers in 2023.

"We are increasingly living our lives online," said Laura Kankaala, Threat Intelligence Lead, F -Secure. "Whether it's for socializing, entertainment or work, our online accounts and devices in our homes are introducing global threats to our personal lives. It is absolutely vital that we do our best to protect our connected lives from malicious actors."

The webinar highlights shifting consumer habits, concerns about personal data security, current levels of trust regarding providers, steps to effectively increase consumer trust and alleviate concerns, and specific consumer segments' perspectives on data security. Speakers will discuss the necessary features of connected devices and services in the home as the market moves towards mass adoption.

Register now. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Parks Associates