Parks Associates Announces Agenda and Speakers for Fourth Annual Smart Spaces on September 15-16 in Plano, Texas

Smart smoke detectors lead as highest property-provided device with 9% adoption among multidwelling residents

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will bring together multifamily property owners, operators, technology providers, and industry leaders at the fourth annual Smart Spaces on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. The executive event will host industry tech players and multifamily owners/operators and focuses on how connected technologies are improving resident experiences, operations, and property values.

Parks Associates Research: Top Smart Home Devices Among Multidwelling (MDU) Residents Smart Spaces | www.smartspacesconference.com

MDUs have deployed a variety of smart products into their portfolios, with connected smoke or CO detectors leading the way. Parks Associates' latest research Multifamily Technologies Dashboard shows the top 10 property-provided smart home device categories are still under 10% adoption. Smart smoke detectors lead at 9% of US internet households in multidwelling units or single-family rentals, followed by smart thermostats and smart door locks.

Smart Spaces sponsors include Calix, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, RealPage, and SkyBell.

Smart Spaces is a two-day executive networking and research event that explores how high-performance broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home devices, access control systems, and connected building technologies are enabling new service models and creating more efficient operations. Jackie Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential, will be a keynote speaker and share the impact of technology from the real estate operator perspective.

"Technology is becoming the core of the MDU infrastructure," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Multifamily operations will be dependent on reliable connectivity, integrated device ecosystems, and interoperable platforms that simplify operations while enhancing the resident experience."

Preliminary event speakers:

Amy Barricelli, SVP, RR Living

Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect

Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, Preiss x IRIS Technologies

Kevin Kirton, CEO, Buckhead Investment Partners

Sean Landsberg, Co-founder and CEO, AppWork

Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR

Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC

Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA – Mid America Apartment Company

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Mariam Walker, Sr. Director Community Sales, Chamberlain Group

Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living

Smart Spaces features the Property Innovation Awards, which recognize properties that best leverage proptech and connected solutions to improve resident and guest experiences. Nominations for the Property Innovation Awards are open until July 31.

Smart Spaces Advisory Board:

Pratik Dhebri, VP and Head, Product Management, AvalonBay Communities

Melanie French, CPM, SPHR, CEO, RR Living

Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, IRIS Technologies, The Preiss Company

Kevin Kirton, CEO & Principal, Buckhead Investment Partners

Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living

Matt Knight, Executive Director and Founder, FIRE - Foundation for Innovation in Real Estate and PropTech Angel Group

Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR

Shahrukh Raheem, Head of Product & Analytics, Amazon

Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA - Mid America Apartment Company

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates