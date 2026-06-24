Parks Associates Announces Agenda and Speakers for Fourth Annual Smart Spaces on September 15-16 in Plano, Texas
News provided byParks Associates
Jun 24, 2026, 08:47 ET
Smart smoke detectors lead as highest property-provided device with 9% adoption among multidwelling residents
PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will bring together multifamily property owners, operators, technology providers, and industry leaders at the fourth annual Smart Spaces on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. The executive event will host industry tech players and multifamily owners/operators and focuses on how connected technologies are improving resident experiences, operations, and property values.
MDUs have deployed a variety of smart products into their portfolios, with connected smoke or CO detectors leading the way. Parks Associates' latest research Multifamily Technologies Dashboard shows the top 10 property-provided smart home device categories are still under 10% adoption. Smart smoke detectors lead at 9% of US internet households in multidwelling units or single-family rentals, followed by smart thermostats and smart door locks.
Smart Spaces sponsors include Calix, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, RealPage, and SkyBell.
Smart Spaces is a two-day executive networking and research event that explores how high-performance broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home devices, access control systems, and connected building technologies are enabling new service models and creating more efficient operations. Jackie Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential, will be a keynote speaker and share the impact of technology from the real estate operator perspective.
"Technology is becoming the core of the MDU infrastructure," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Multifamily operations will be dependent on reliable connectivity, integrated device ecosystems, and interoperable platforms that simplify operations while enhancing the resident experience."
- Amy Barricelli, SVP, RR Living
- Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect
- Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, Preiss x IRIS Technologies
- Kevin Kirton, CEO, Buckhead Investment Partners
- Sean Landsberg, Co-founder and CEO, AppWork
- Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR
- Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC
- Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA – Mid America Apartment Company
- Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
- Mariam Walker, Sr. Director Community Sales, Chamberlain Group
- Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living
Smart Spaces features the Property Innovation Awards, which recognize properties that best leverage proptech and connected solutions to improve resident and guest experiences. Nominations for the Property Innovation Awards are open until July 31.
Smart Spaces Advisory Board:
- Pratik Dhebri, VP and Head, Product Management, AvalonBay Communities
- Melanie French, CPM, SPHR, CEO, RR Living
- Adam Hepworth, CEO, Della Connect
- Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar
- Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, IRIS Technologies, The Preiss Company
- Kevin Kirton, CEO & Principal, Buckhead Investment Partners
- Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living
- Matt Knight, Executive Director and Founder, FIRE - Foundation for Innovation in Real Estate and PropTech Angel Group
- Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR
- Shahrukh Raheem, Head of Product & Analytics, Amazon
- Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA - Mid America Apartment Company
- Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
- Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living
Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.
Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
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