Parks Associates Announces its Annual List of 250+ Top Leaders in Technology

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its inaugural Top Leaders In Technology, a list updated annually to highlight the leading industry executives who are advancing the consumer technology and small-to-medium business (SMB) markets through their participation at Parks Associates' annual events. As the leading research firm studying the digital lifestyle and technology markets, Parks Associates brings together thousands of industry leaders each year to highlight changing market developments, trends in consumer demand, and shifts in business strategies.

Parks Associates reports an increase overall in adoption and usage of home services, especially for broadband, which is the foundation for consumers embracing connected devices and services in the home. In 2021, 11% of US broadband households reported an upgrade to a more expensive internet service with higher speeds and 74% report owning a home network router.

"It's an uncertain but innovative time in the connected home industries, with opportunities and challenges presenting themselves to the different verticals we study," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "From healthcare to security to energy management to video entertainment, sports, and gaming, we see consumers embracing technology in new ways. It is an honor to highlight these industry influencers helping to improve the user experience, innovate solutions, and build the business for consumer and SMB technologies."

The Top Leaders In Technology features the top participants sharing their insights on Parks Associates' executive event stages, providing thousands of marketers with a better understanding of the diffusion of technology products. These industry influencers provided their vision and support during one of the firm's annual events in 2021, hosting over 4,000 industry executives from more than 2,000 organizations.

"We love bringing the best of the best together during our events," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "In 2022, we are so excited to bring back our in-person events and expand our virtual events. We are embracing the changes in B2B marketing."

Parks Associates annual events include its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media; and CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, hosted each year at CES®. The 2022 schedule is available at https://www.parksassociates.com/events.

