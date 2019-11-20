Parks Associates Announces Pre-show Workshop Ahead of 2nd Annual Future of Video

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows the percentage of US households subscribing to multiple OTT services has increased at a faster rate than household penetration of subscription OTT services. At the beginning of 2019, 46% of US broadband households had more than one OTT video subscription, up from 33% at the beginning of 2017.

The research firm will present new connected entertainment consumer research and discuss the changing landscape of the online video market during the workshop "Changing World of Video Services," December 9, ahead of the 2nd annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media conference in Marina del Rey, California.

"The number of OTT-subscribing households is plateauing, so the bulk of future growth is in the number of OTT households adopting multiple subscriptions," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "As a result, many in the industry are exploring new business opportunities in OTT service bundling and aggregation, which would put services such as Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels in a good position to capture multiservice users looking for a way to simplify access to multiple OTT subscriptions. At this workshop, we will explore the impact of new OTT service models on consumer spending and their interest in new service options."

Workshop topics:

Changes in Pay TV and OTT Services

Shifts in Video Distribution

The New Buyer Journey for Pay-TV and OTT Customers

Streaming Media Devices: Adoption, Use, and New Partnerships

Business Models: Breaking From Tradition

Navigating the Global Video Landscape

New Approaches to Piracy and Password Sharing

Speakers/Analysts:

Changing World of Video Services, the pre-show workshop for Future of Video, will address the state of the industry, both from a consumer and industry perspective, and the issues that will affect the future of video.

Future of Video will provide insights on viewer behaviors and preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting the expectations of today's connected consumers. Sessions will highlight in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services.

Sponsors for Future of Video include Deltatre, Brightcove, Caavo, MediaKind, Penthera, Premion, You.i TV, ActiveVideo, and Friend MTS.

For information, visit www.fov2019.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. Visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

