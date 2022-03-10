Parks Associates Announces Smart Home Tech and the Pros: View from the Channel, a Roundtable Series, as Part of CONNECTIONS™ Conference

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced it will host the virtual roundtable discussion, Smart Home Tech and the Pros: View from the Channel, on April 14 from 2:15-3:45 pm CT as part of the 2022 CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference experience. The roundtable features industry players from pro-service channels, who will share insights about the role of interactive services and the opportunities and challenges of incorporating smart home technology into their offerings.

Connections

Parks Associates research finds 33% of US internet households have a security system with professional monitoring service. While 57% of security system owners purchased their system through a security provider, most smart home device owners buy through the retail channel. Among networked camera owners, 49% bought their device through a retailer, while the remaining top channels are broadband service provider (17%), security dealer (9%), and product manufacturer (5%). This variety of channels allows for consumer choice but creates integration challenges in the connected home.

"A variety of professional service sectors serve the consumer at home, including security and monitoring, HVAC, AV & custom installers, electricians, plumbers, and premium tech support installers," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The influx of smart home solutions adds more fragmentation to the residential space, and professional service providers can serve an important role delivering integration and a positive consumer experience. Theirs is a critical voice in the industry that needs to be heard, and we are happy to facilitate these important conversations."

Smart Home Tech and the Pros: View from the Channel is the first in a series of CONNECTIONS™ quarterly roundtable discussions focused on the professional technicians in the home. These 90-minute sessions feature Parks Associates research, visionary insights, and interactive discussions on the impact of new technology and challenges that come with "smart" technology in the home.

Topics:

Integration of new tech and the role of systems

Expanding the channel: new revenue opportunities

Educating the consumer and differentiating services

Current challenges: supply, workforce, costs, pace of innovation

Selecting partners: what the trades want from solution providers

Best products and what consumers want

Industry leaders joining the conversation:

Ian Bryant , Senior Director Strategic Partnerships, CEDIA

, Senior Director Strategic Partnerships, CEDIA Loren Roetman , Home Technology Master, Cloudburst Technology

, Home Technology Master, Cloudburst Technology Jennifer Mallett , Founder and CEO, Level Up Your Home

, Founder and CEO, Level Up Your Home James H. McCabe III , Operations Manager, OnTech Smart Services

, Operations Manager, OnTech Smart Services David Bauer, Sr. Engineer, GE Lighting

Engineer, GE Lighting Kevin Huisman , Service Manager, Grand Home Automation

, Service Manager, Grand Home Automation Bill Nicholson , Director, Rutestock

For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem to talk about the growth in the connected home market. The 26th annual event will be hosted May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Hotel in Frisco Texas. Parks Associates will also host virtual sessions on April 14, August 18, October 20, and November 10.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ features multiple events hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates