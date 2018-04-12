Parks Associates: AV Integrators Have Unique Opportunity to Offer Personalized, Connected Entertainment Services as Innovative Technologies Reach The Consumer Market

DALLAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today released a new whitepaper, Integrated Life: AV Convergence in Life, Work, and Play, which reveals two-thirds of U.S. broadband households have at least one connected entertainment device and nearly 70% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to at least one OTT (over-the-top) service. The whitepaper, sponsored by AVIXA™, examines how the demand for AV experiences anytime, anywhere offers expansion opportunities for AV solution providers in commercial, residential, hospitality, entertainment, mobile, or other public environments.

Parks Associates: Numbers of Connected Home Video Entertainment Devices

"As connectivity among different devices increases, consumers expect to wed their personal technology with experiences outside the home, at the workplace, and with professional AV solutions," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "Using their strong skills, pro-AV integrators can expand the breadth of their business to include residential applications such as smart energy and lighting, smart security and home automation, and smart safety devices."

The whitepaper explains this technology convergence, calls out challenges and smart tech advances, explores the integrators' role, and shares new opportunities for professional AV.

"Integrators must account for a complex range of business requirements when considering the use of emerging technologies in pro AV solutions," said Sean Wargo, Senior Director of Market Intelligence, AVIXA. "Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), voice interaction, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics are just some of the examples. Though these technologies provide immersive and enriched experiences as well as simplified control, they carry usability, security, reliability, and resource challenges with them. All of this creates a need to tread carefully while building capabilities in these areas."

"In this era of integrated life, pro-AV integrators are uniquely positioned to master emerging technologies in one sphere and apply them to others. Integrators often have to account for multiple roles when working with end users, interacting with them as consumers as well as employees and collaborators," Russell said. "This unique position gives integrators a prime opportunity to build new business around a service-oriented, knowledge-based offering that bridges the gap between home and work."

To download this whitepaper, visit www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/integratedlife.

Parks Associates and AVIXA are hosting a complimentary webcast on Tuesday, April 17, "Enabling the Integrated Life, Enhancing the AV Experience," which explores the new opportunities for AV solution providers. To register, go to http://www.parksassociates.com/avixa.

AVIXA will host Integrated Life Day, with sessions produced and moderated by Parks Associates, on June 5 in Las Vegas during InfoComm. Sessions:

Integrated Life: How the Enterprise and Connected Home Are Converging

Simplifying the AV Experience: User Interface Innovations

Delivering Value by Safeguarding Security and Privacy

Enabling the Integrated Life: Interoperability, System Design, and Managed Services

Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Voice: The Impact of Innovative Technologies

How Sensors, Automation, and Big Data Create Personalized Experiences

Understanding Consumers' Expectations and Why They Buy "Smart" Devices

Changing Consumer Habits and the Effect on Technology Experiences in Hospitality and Entertainment

For more information about the event, visit www.parksassociates.com/integratedlife2018.

