Parks Associates: CONNECTIONS™ Community Focuses on Support Services and Privacy Protection for Connected Home Industries

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates is hosting two virtual networking sessions for the CONNECTIONS™ Community next month, "Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services" on October 7 and "Privacy and Security: Protecting the Consumer" on October 28. These sessions lead up to a series of virtual sessions on the connected home and IoT industries, November 10-12, bringing together over 1,000 industry executives.

Parks Associates research finds the majority (56%) of home network owners experienced at least one technical issue in the past 12 months, and compared to last year, reports of service interruptions and slow speed have increased substantially. These issues are increasing due to the growing number of devices in the home—US broadband households have an average of nearly 12 connected devices, and the number of households reporting technical issues nearly doubles when the number of devices in the household goes from 1-2 devices to nine or more.

"New innovations, partnerships, and solutions are emerging as the smart home ecosystem expands to address the growing need for home network protections and troubleshooting. We look forward to these important discussions about the growth of the connected home markets," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates.

CONNECTIONS™ Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Ossiaco, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

The CONNECTIONS™ Community has featured the following Visionary Speakers in 2020:

Samir Ahmad , Investment Manager, KPN Ventures

, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures Andrew Beach , VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential

, VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential Rich Cacioppo , VP, Emerging Businesses & Product Management, Frontdoor Home

, VP, Emerging Businesses & Product Management, Frontdoor Home Cornel Ciocirlan , CTO EMEA, Commscope

, CTO EMEA, Commscope Noopur Davis , EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast

, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast Erika Diamond , VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub

, VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Mark Francis , Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver

, Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver Oisin Hanrahan , Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices ; Co-founder & CEO, Handy

, Chief Product Officer, ; Co-founder & CEO, Handy Rodney Harrell , PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP

, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP Rob Hull , VP, Commercial Management, CUJO AI

, VP, Commercial Management, CUJO AI Jim Nye , Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home

, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home Raya Sevilla , SVP Information Technology, ADT

, SVP Information Technology, ADT Jai Thattil , Head, Marketing - Nokia Technologies , Nokia

Past sessions are available to community member to stream on-demand on the conference platform:

"MDUs in Focus: Builders, Property Managers, and Connected Solutions"

"Energy Management: Opportunities in the Smart Home"

"Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home"

"Connected Health at Home: The Next Smart Home Market"

Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-1 2, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. www.connectionsconference.com

