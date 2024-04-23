PARKS ASSOCIATES: CONNECTIONS™ TO ADDRESS GROWING ROLE OF AI IN THE SMART HOME

Alarm.com, ADT, Ubiety, Ivani, Origin AI, Cognitive Networks, and more highlight AI advancements transforming the connected home

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will share its latest data on AI (artificial intelligence) solutions in the home at the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX. The research firm reports video doorbell purchase intenders value the ability of products to differentiate pets and people, as well as facial recognition to identify people, which are AI-based capabilities designed to improve threat detection and reduce false alerts.

CONNECTIONS™ brings together industry leaders to network, learn, and discuss trends in consumer demand, the latest innovations, and new business strategies for the connected home ecosystems and SMB markets. Sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Schlage; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea America; Cognitive Systems; RSPNDR; Savant; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Moen; Origin; VectorSolv; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

"Advanced detection features enable video doorbells to operate as a security solution, creating new competition for security systems," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Currently, 22% of internet households have a video doorbell, and we forecast continued growth for this specific device."

CONNECTIONS™ sessions highlight Parks Associates research and the evolving role of AI in the growth of the connected home. Steve Chazin, VP of Products, Alarm.com, will deliver the keynote "Rocketship For The Mind" on Tuesday, May 7, at 4:00 PM CT, and the conference features the following AI-focused sessions:

Building Profitable Business Models

AI Transforming Industries

AI in the Smart Home: Predictive, Creative, Responsive

Solving False Alarms: Tech Transforming Home Security

Future Outlook: Investment and Disruptions in Connected Living

Featured speakers:

Mike Binn, Founder & CEO, Apical Point Partners

Craig Campbell , Executive Chair, RSPNDR

, Executive Chair, RSPNDR Tim Eskew, Senior Manager – Partnerships, Allegion

Peter Giacalone, President, Giacalone Associates

Jim Hunter , Founder/CEO, nCent

, Founder/CEO, nCent Anthony Iannone, Director, Affiliated Monitoring

Aleem Lakhani , CEO, VectorSolv Corporation

, CEO, VectorSolv Corporation John Leonard , Senior Vice President, Partner Growth, Asurion

, Senior Vice President, Partner Growth, Asurion Jennifer Mallett, CEO, LevelUp Automation

Deepal Mehta , Senior Director, Global Sales and Marketing, InnoPhase IoT

, Senior Director, Global Sales and Marketing, InnoPhase IoT Tony Nicolaidis, Chief Commercial Officer, Origin

Lars Oleson, CEO & Co-Founder, Xailient

Craig Rewerts, Vice President, Business Development, Ubiety

David Sym-Smith, General Partner, Mobility Ventures

Matthew Wootton, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ivani, LLC

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 7-9 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2024. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

