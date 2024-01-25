Recent consumer study analyzes consumer perspective on latest home internet offerings

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new consumer study, Home Internet Evolution: 5G Competition and Value-Added Services, finds that fiber and mobile services score the highest regarding consumer value perceptions of their internet service, especially on cost. Sixty-six percent of subscribers with a fixed wireless access (FWA) plan from a mobile provider – also known as 5G or LTE home internet service – consider their plans to be at a fair or good price, while 62% report that it is easy to contact someone for customer service or technical support. Among fiber subscribers, 51% feel they receive their service at a fair price, compared to just 35% of cable subscribers.

Parks Associates: Current Subscribers See Fixed Wireless Access from Mobile Network Operators as Worth the Cost

Home Internet Evolution: 5G Competition and Value-Added Services, a consumer survey of 8,000 internet households, addresses consumer perspectives on fiber and gigabit speeds impacting their choice of internet service provider and service tier. It also identifies which value-added services resonate with end-users and their impact on satisfaction and retention.

"Consumer attitudes towards fiber internet and MNO (mobile network operator) FWA are both highly positive, with more consumers confident in fiber than 5G home internet," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Consumers widely perceive these internet plans are of a higher quality than existing technologies, including cable. High net promoter scores (NPS) among current subscribers suggest that word-of-mouth is creating favorable perceptions, in addition to advertising and marketing campaigns, which is critical in this era where consumer value perceptions are driving behavior."

MNO FWA customers are largely urban households living in apartments, many with higher incomes and children. They have high needs for connectivity but frequently live in areas that lack traditional high-speed internet access. While nearly 60% of MNO FWA customers bundle together mobile and home internet service, only 20% consider this bundle a key factor when looking for an internet service provider. They are more interested in a service that is easy to get up and running.

"Incumbent ISPs in previously uncompetitive markets are most at-risk from growing awareness of MNO FWA plans," Hanich said. "They must be prepared to face an increasingly competitive market as additional FWA capacity comes online."

