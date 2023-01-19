Parks Associates Events Examine Expansion in Streaming and Connected Health as Consumers Embrace Connected Home Ecosystem

Future of Video and Connected Health Summit feature speakers from Adeia, ECG, Comcast, Sinclair, OMRON, ResMed, and more

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced topics and speakers for two virtual sessions on January 26, Future of Video and Connected Health Summit, which will focus on the effects of expanding connectivity in key areas of consumer health and entertainment. The firm's ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households show significant demand and growth in video streaming and connected health, and new product announcements from CES with continue to drive this growth in 2023.

"These sessions address technology advancements and new services in healthcare and streaming," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "The theme across consumer tech is the sheer volume of options to consider and willingness of consumers to subscribe to these emerging services."

Consumers continue spending on connected devices, higher broadband speeds, and subscriptions home services:

63% of US internet households own a smart TV

38% own a smart home device

87% subscribe to at least one streaming service

40% own a security solution, such as a security system, smart doorbell, or networked camera

35% own a smart watch

"Explosion of Activity: the OTT Streaming Market" addresses the challenges facing the streaming industry as video service providers introduce new business models and seek profitability. These sessions, hosted January 26 starting at 11 am CT, feature visionary speaker Serhad Doken, CTO, Adeia, and include the following panelists:

"Connected Health Innovation: Devices and Services" addresses the role of at-home medical and wellness devices and the use of health devices and data to empower patient care and omni-channel support care. The sessions, hosted January 26 starting at 2 pm CT, feature the visionary speaker Tony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG, and include the following panelists:

