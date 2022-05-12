Parks Associates Focuses on "Building the Whole Connected Home" at CONNECTIONS™ with Keynotes from Smart Home Leaders Alarm.com and Nice

37% of US internet households now have a smart home device and an average of 16 connected devices

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates is hosting sessions on May 18 focused on "Building the Whole Connected Home," the day's theme for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference, featuring executives from Alarm.com, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, and more. The full conference takes place on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, with sessions addressing the expanding role of the connected home in industries such as insurance, energy, and home security. The research firm reports 37% of US internet households have a smart home device and the average household has 16 connected devices overall.

Connections

CONNECTIONS™ is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

"Integration will be key, and CONNECTIONS™ will examine the full range of industries at play in the connected home," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Our sessions on Wednesday, May 18, cover health, energy, security, and connected entertainment, always with an eye to the consumer and how technology impacts each life stage."

May 18 sessions:

Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com, will deliver the first keynote, and Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America, will discuss "The Future of the Smart Home."

Session speakers:

Jeff Bales , Sr. Director Business Development & Sales, Notion, a Comcast Company

, Sr. Director Business Development & Sales, Notion, a Comcast Company Erik J. Bernal , CEO, Elite Water Systems

, CEO, Elite Water Systems Joel Berntsen , VP, Strategy and Partnerships, Vutility

, VP, Strategy and Partnerships, Vutility Kent Dickson , GM, IoT Platforms & Services, Yonomi/Allegion

, GM, IoT Platforms & Services, Yonomi/Allegion Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls Molly Doyle , Chief Product Officer, Quil Health

, Chief Product Officer, Jeff Elbaum , VP, Global Sales, Iris Powered by Generali

, VP, Global Sales, Iris Powered by Generali Scott Ford , CEO, Pepper IoT

, CEO, Pepper IoT Karen Gough , VP, Sales, Span.io

, VP, Sales, Span.io Marty Hebert , Head, Security Sales & Strategy, RapidSOS

, Head, Security Sales & Strategy, RapidSOS David Jurgens , VP Strategic Alliances, SAM Seamless Network

, VP Strategic Alliances, SAM Seamless Network Mitch Klein , Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance

, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance Michael Lee , CEO, Octopus Energy

, CEO, Octopus Energy Jay Lent , Director, Business Development, North America , Tuya Smart

, Director, Business Development, , Josh Lunsford , Executive Director, Strategy, Cox Communities

, Executive Director, Strategy, Cox Communities Dave Mayne , Chief Revenue Officer, Alula

, Chief Revenue Officer, Alula Jeff Morrison , Senior Director, Multifamily Sales, Brivo

, Senior Director, Multifamily Sales, Brivo Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Bill Nicholson , Managing Director, Rutestock LLC

, Managing Director, Rutestock LLC Paul Palmer , VP Service Provider Business, F-Secure

, VP Service Provider Business, F-Secure Wannie Park , CEO, Zen Ecosystems

, CEO, Zen Ecosystems Sai Reddy, CEO, CamerEye

Andreas Rudyk , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Smartfrog & Canary

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Akash Sah , Chief Procurement Officer, Brinks Home

, Chief Procurement Officer, Brinks Home Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa

Bob Scaglione , VP, Business Development, Support.com

, VP, Business Development, Support.com Bill Scheffler , VP, Business Development ULE, DSP Group/Synaptics

, VP, Business Development ULE, DSP Group/Synaptics Katherine Schieltz , Senior Manager, Innovation and Product Development, Constellation

, Senior Manager, Innovation and Product Development, Constellation Heather Sellar , Director, Sales and Business Development, Essence

, Director, Sales and Business Development, Essence Chad Shepler , COO, StoryBuilt

, COO, StoryBuilt Brett Sobol, Sr. Growth Initiatives Lead, Hippo

Growth Initiatives Lead, Hippo Jen Theobald , Director, Strategic Partnerships, Rapid Response Monitoring

, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Rapid Response Monitoring Razvan Todor , Sr. Director Product Management, Bitdefender

, Sr. Director Product Management, Bitdefender Brad Wills , Director: Strategic Customers & Programs, Schneider Electric

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ features multiple sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. www.connectionsconference.com

