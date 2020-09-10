Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media Addresses Shifting Consumer Video Service Market

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media as a virtual conference on December 14-16, featuring insights from analysts and industry leaders on the key factors and market drivers necessary for success in the competitive and changing landscape of online video. The research firm notes that US consumers continue to access OTT content at all-time high levels, but OTT service churn remains high. The conference will focus on strategies to engage and retain subscribers so they do not migrate to competing services.

"Viewer loyalties are shifting as subscriptions to traditional pay-TV services decline," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "The average Netflix subscriber has had the service for over 50 months, and while Amazon Prime Video and Hulu also have foundational status as must-have services, all other services have much shorter subscription histories. Newer services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock, plus an expanding CBS All Access, are all making a strong push to be part of the core OTT service stack for US households. At Future of Video, we will examine the factors that drive subscriber loyalty and long-term engagement with OTT services."

At Future of Video, Parks Associates highlights in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services.

Speakers:

Lisa Aussieker , VP Marketing and Communications, MediaKind

, VP Marketing and Communications, MediaKind Andrea Clarke-Hall , Vice President of Business Development, Tubi

, Vice President of Business Development, Tubi Christopher Dean , GM, Media & Entertainment, Vlocity

, GM, Media & Entertainment, Vlocity Mary Kay Evans , VP Marketing, Verizon Media

, VP Marketing, Verizon Media Bob Leighton , SVP, Liberty Global

, SVP, Liberty Global Stefanie Meyers , Senior Vice President Distribution, Starz

, Senior Vice President Distribution, Starz Erick Opeka , President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm

, President, Digital Networks, Cinedigm Damian Pelliccione , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Revry

, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Revry Renata Paulino Policicio, VP, Research and Insights, ESPN

Marty Roberts , CEO & Co-Founder, Wicket Labs

, CEO & Co-Founder, Wicket Labs David Sanderson , CEO, Reelgood

, CEO, Reelgood Jen Taylor , VP Digital Audience Development, A&E Networks

, VP Digital Audience Development, A&E Networks Mark Young , Senior Vice-President, Global Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Fandango

The conference agenda includes the following topics and sessions:

New Trends in Video

Next Phase in the Streaming Wars

The Next Big 3 in OTT

Evolution of Pay TV

Finding Success: Retention, Distribution, and Aggregation

Age of Video Aggregation

The Path Forward for OTT Services with Aggregation

Retention and Churn in OTT

Data and Decision Making in Video Services

New Business Models and Distribution Strategies

Rise of Ad-based OTT Services

OTT Partnerships: Key to Success

Navigating a New World: COVID-19 Impact on Video Viewing

Moving Forward: COVID-19 Impact on Live and Sports

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. For over thirty years, Parks Associates has been studying the connected CE and video industries, tracking the rise of emerging services, growth rates for broadband, device ownership, and consumer perceptions and adoption of new video services.

For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

