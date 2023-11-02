Parks Associates hosts Tubi, SymphonyAI Media, Verizon, Sling TV, Paramount, Google, and more at Sixth Annual Future of Video, Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

Parks Associates

02 Nov, 2023, 08:23 ET

New research shows 46% US internet households rate a streaming video service as highly valuable

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' entertainment research finds streaming video services are among the top value-added services for US internet households when considering service bundles and providers. Forty-six percent of US internet households rate a streaming video service as highly valuable to their household, slightly behind the 47% who value a service that monitors and improves Wi-Fi in the home.

Parks Associates Sixth Annual Future of Video, Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

The research firm, which released its Top 10 list of subscription streaming services this week, will host hundreds of industry leaders at the sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The event is sponsored by Adeia, AiBUY, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player, Penthera, and SymphonyAI Media.

"We are excited to talk about all that's happened in 2023 and what's to come in 2024 for the business of streaming," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "Streaming services can add significant value to a bundle, and we are seeing shifts in our top ten list due to unique offerings, such as Wal-Mart and Paramount+ or the Disney/Hulu/ESPN service package."

Featured sessions on November 15 focus the business of streaming and new strategies emerging around advertising, AI, and consumer retention through improved viewer experiences:

AVOD and FAST: Making Sense of New Hybrid Models
Bundles & Aggregation: Revenues and Reach
Discovery and Personalization: Creating a Better Viewing Experience a

Speakers represent leading players in the streaming and entertainment ecosystem:

Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.TV
Evan Bregman, GM, Streaming, Tastemade
Jake Cohen, Head of Business Development and Strategy – Content, Verizon
Daniel Gagliardi, VP, Digital Distribution and Business Development, FilmRise
Chris Glover, VP, Marketing, FreeWheel
Samuel Harowitz, VP, Content Acquisition and Partnerships, Tubi
Kim Hurwitz, CMO, FITE.tv
Brian Kline, President and COO, Penthera
Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media
David Mühle, CEO, PlayPilot
Luisa Helena Barone Muneratti, SVP Sales - Americas & Iberia, Bango
Scott Olechowski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Plex
Liz Powers-Charest, VP, Marketing Strategy & Operations, Disney Entertainment Television, The Walt Disney Company
Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships, Cineverse
Megan Wagoner, VP,  Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Endeavor Streaming

Keynotes

Matthew Durgin, VP Content and Services, LG
Vibol Hou, EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount
Amanda Jordyn (Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network
Albert Lai, Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google
John Lasker, SVP, ESPN+, ESPN
Lauri McGarrigan, SVP, Streaming Distribution, Business Development and Operations, Hallmark Media
Liz Riemersma, VP Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV
Joanelle Romero, Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network
Rachel Silver, CEO, Love Stories TV
Dalaney Thompson, VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY
Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

Future of Video features Parks Associates' analysts moderating all sessions, including insights, data, and analysis from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Parks Associates: Prime Video Maintains Top Position in Parks Associates' Top 10 List of US Subscription Video Services; YouTube Premium Moves Up to 10th Position

Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers...
Parks Associates' Research Shows Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year on Average by Switching from Premium to Ad-Based Tiers

Parks Associates today announced new research showing the average streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366...
