Parks Associates hosts Tubi, SymphonyAI Media, Verizon, Sling TV, Paramount, Google, and more at Sixth Annual Future of Video, Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

New research shows 46% US internet households rate a streaming video service as highly valuable

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' entertainment research finds streaming video services are among the top value-added services for US internet households when considering service bundles and providers. Forty-six percent of US internet households rate a streaming video service as highly valuable to their household, slightly behind the 47% who value a service that monitors and improves Wi-Fi in the home.

Parks Associates Sixth Annual Future of Video, Nov 14-16 in Marina del Rey, CA

The research firm, which released its Top 10 list of subscription streaming services this week, will host hundreds of industry leaders at the sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The event is sponsored by Adeia, AiBUY, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player, Penthera, and SymphonyAI Media.

"We are excited to talk about all that's happened in 2023 and what's to come in 2024 for the business of streaming," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "Streaming services can add significant value to a bundle, and we are seeing shifts in our top ten list due to unique offerings, such as Wal-Mart and Paramount+ or the Disney/Hulu/ESPN service package."

Featured sessions on November 15 focus the business of streaming and new strategies emerging around advertising, AI, and consumer retention through improved viewer experiences:

AVOD and FAST: Making Sense of New Hybrid Models

Bundles & Aggregation: Revenues and Reach

Discovery and Personalization: Creating a Better Viewing Experience a

Speakers represent leading players in the streaming and entertainment ecosystem:

Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.TV

Evan Bregman, GM, Streaming, Tastemade

Jake Cohen, Head of Business Development and Strategy – Content, Verizon

Daniel Gagliardi, VP, Digital Distribution and Business Development, FilmRise

Chris Glover, VP, Marketing, FreeWheel

Samuel Harowitz, VP, Content Acquisition and Partnerships, Tubi

Kim Hurwitz, CMO, FITE.tv

Brian Kline, President and COO, Penthera

Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media

David Mühle, CEO, PlayPilot

Luisa Helena Barone Muneratti, SVP Sales - Americas & Iberia, Bango

Scott Olechowski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Plex

Liz Powers-Charest, VP, Marketing Strategy & Operations, Disney Entertainment Television, The Walt Disney Company

Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships, Cineverse

Megan Wagoner, VP, Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Endeavor Streaming

Keynotes

Matthew Durgin, VP Content and Services, LG

Vibol Hou, EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount

Amanda Jordyn (Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network

Albert Lai, Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google

John Lasker, SVP, ESPN+, ESPN

Lauri McGarrigan, SVP, Streaming Distribution, Business Development and Operations, Hallmark Media

Liz Riemersma, VP Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV

Joanelle Romero, Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network

Rachel Silver, CEO, Love Stories TV

Dalaney Thompson, VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY

Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

Future of Video features Parks Associates' analysts moderating all sessions, including insights, data, and analysis from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

