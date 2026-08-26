Parks Associates: MDU Owners/Operators Value Trusted Brands With Reputation For Strong Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Protection When Selecting Proptech Vendors
News provided byParks Associates
Aug 26, 2026, 08:45 ET
Smart Spaces addresses key factors to forge successful partnerships and ROI in the multifamily market
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the fourth annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas, where real estate and property owners, service providers, and tech executives will evaluate the role of broadband technology investments in the multifamily real estate market.
The firm's research shows brand reputation, especially regarding cybersecurity protections, is a key factor among MDU owners and operators when selecting a technology vendor for proptech projects and partnerships. Parks Associates surveyed MDU owners/operators nationwide on their proptech deployment plans, decision processes, and current outcomes and ROI. Results of this unique research highlight the importance of brand reputation particularly regarding cybersecurity and data privacy protection, with 56 companies ranking this factor as the second most important when evaluating vendors.
"There is a renewed focus on cybersecurity and data protections as consumers continue to add more and more connected devices in their homes, apartments, and condos," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "This is an important topic at Smart Spaces."
Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Cambium Networks, Chamberlain Group, DOOR, Gentex, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, Realpage, SkyBell, Z-Wave Alliance, and Zyxel Communications.
Prior to the conference, the firm will host a virtual round table, Scaling Multifamily Technology Across the Portfolio, on Thursday, September 10, in partnership with Calix. This virtual round table features the following speakers:
- Shawn Barry, Head of Sales | HomeLink Smart Home & Commercial Solutions, Gentex
- Andy Dunn, Regional VP, Sales – SmartMDU, Calix
- Amber Gibson, Director - Multifamily Sales, Bluestream Fiber
- Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates
Parks Associates research shows approximately one-third of US internet households live in multifamily environments, representing more than 41 million connected households. Tech infrastructure and networks within the building continue to grow in importance for both property owners and residents, with many opportunities for new business and value creation.
Forty-two percent of apartment and condo residents are interested in having in-unit smart home devices, while fewer than 10% report their community currently provides them.
The Smart Spaces executive conference brings together multifamily owners and operators, property managers, technology providers, investors, and service providers to examine how AI, connectivity, automation, and data-driven platforms are accelerating innovation across residential communities.
Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.
Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com
Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
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