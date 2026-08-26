Parks Associates: MDU Owners/Operators Value Trusted Brands With Reputation For Strong Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Protection When Selecting Proptech Vendors

Smart Spaces addresses key factors to forge successful partnerships and ROI in the multifamily market

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the fourth annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas, where real estate and property owners, service providers, and tech executives will evaluate the role of broadband technology investments in the multifamily real estate market.

Parks Associates Research: Most Important Factors Evaluating Technology Solution Vendors Smart Spaces

The firm's research shows brand reputation, especially regarding cybersecurity protections, is a key factor among MDU owners and operators when selecting a technology vendor for proptech projects and partnerships. Parks Associates surveyed MDU owners/operators nationwide on their proptech deployment plans, decision processes, and current outcomes and ROI. Results of this unique research highlight the importance of brand reputation particularly regarding cybersecurity and data privacy protection, with 56 companies ranking this factor as the second most important when evaluating vendors.

"There is a renewed focus on cybersecurity and data protections as consumers continue to add more and more connected devices in their homes, apartments, and condos," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "This is an important topic at Smart Spaces."

Event sponsors include Allegion, Calix, Cambium Networks, Chamberlain Group, DOOR, Gentex, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, Realpage, SkyBell, Z-Wave Alliance, and Zyxel Communications.

Prior to the conference, the firm will host a virtual round table, Scaling Multifamily Technology Across the Portfolio, on Thursday, September 10, in partnership with Calix. This virtual round table features the following speakers:

Shawn Barry, Head of Sales | HomeLink Smart Home & Commercial Solutions, Gentex

Head of Sales | HomeLink Smart Home & Commercial Solutions, Andy Dunn, Regional VP, Sales – SmartMDU, Calix

Regional VP, Sales – SmartMDU, Amber Gibson, Director - Multifamily Sales, Bluestream Fiber

Director - Multifamily Sales, Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates

Parks Associates research shows approximately one-third of US internet households live in multifamily environments, representing more than 41 million connected households. Tech infrastructure and networks within the building continue to grow in importance for both property owners and residents, with many opportunities for new business and value creation.

Forty-two percent of apartment and condo residents are interested in having in-unit smart home devices, while fewer than 10% report their community currently provides them.

The Smart Spaces executive conference brings together multifamily owners and operators, property managers, technology providers, investors, and service providers to examine how AI, connectivity, automation, and data-driven platforms are accelerating innovation across residential communities.

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Parks Associates hosts Smart Spaces 2026 on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. www.smartspacesconference.com

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates