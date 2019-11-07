Parks Associates: More Than 50% of New Security System Owners Self-Installed Their System

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates reports that 51% of security system owners who acquired their security system in the past 12 months self-installed their system. This is up from only 10% of security system owners who acquired their system six or more years ago, and 88% of self-installers report the setup was easy or very easy for their system.

The international research firm will explore the impact of DIY and smart home solutions on the security market, including strategies to leverage innovations to expand adoption, at the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies on January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features multiple sessions examining mass-market business strategies, partnership opportunities, next-gen home services, energy management solutions, and smart home platforms, concluding with a networking reception. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, ARM, Cirrent, Inspire, Sprosty Network, Trusource Networks, and MMB Networks.

"New DIY security solutions entering the market are designed from the ground up to be self-installed by the consumer, so they are designed to deliver a smooth, painless experience on installation and setup," said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "These solutions seek to appeal to households unmoved by traditional self-installed security systems. Value propositions such as security and peace-of-mind have always appealed to a broad base of consumers, so as DIY products evolve to deliver an easy off-the-shelf experience, security adoption will start to crack the 70% of households that do not have and do not plan to acquire a security system."

The session "Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence" features the following speakers:

Naveen Chhangani , VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies

, VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies Vera Tzoneva , Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google

, Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google Andrew Vloyantes, GM of Installed Solutions, Ring

Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

"Over the past decade of keeping people's homes and businesses safe, we've seen that more and more customers want solutions that fit their lives without compromising on security and privacy protections," said Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes eight executive sessions and a networking reception on January 7, the opening day of CES.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models.

The 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

