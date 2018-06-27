Parks Associates: More Than Six Million U.S. Consumers Will Use PERS Devices by 2021

DALLAS, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New connected health research from Parks Associates released today estimates that more than six million people will use a PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems) device by 2021. The number of users will double from 3.36 million at the end of 2017, with growth due to new BYOD wearable/watch options and smartphone-based professionally monitored services such as GreatCall. The firm will analyze innovations and consumer demand in connected health at the fifth-annual Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, August 28-30 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Parks Associates: U.S. PERS Users Forecast

"Growth in elderly populations account for some, by not all, of the growth in the PERS market," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "Products such as fitness trackers and smart watches with user-centric designs have put pressure on PERS manufacturers to improve designs and incorporate smart features into their solutions. In addition, partnerships from companies such as MobileHelp and Samsung are expanding the traditional notion of PERS by offering subscribers a Samsung Gear S3 smart watch as their PERS device. At Connected Health Summit, we will examine how these new designs and programs will impact consumer adoption and usage of PERS solutions."

The conference features keynotes from Deborah DiSanzo, General Manager, IBM Watson, and Christopher Weber, General Manager of Uber Health, Uber.

Speakers:

Bryan Adams , Chief Commercial Officer, GreatCall

, Chief Commercial Officer, GreatCall Andrew Altorfer , Co-Founder and CEO, CirrusMD

, Co-Founder and CEO, CirrusMD John Gardner , Partner, Nokia Growth Partners Capital

, Partner, Nokia Growth Partners Capital Dedi Gilad , CEO, Tyto Care

, CEO, Tyto Care Mark Goettling , CEO, BodiMetrics

, CEO, BodiMetrics Chuck Hector , Chief Sales Officer, MDLIVE

, Chief Sales Officer, MDLIVE Lainie Muller , Director, Wellness, Alarm.com

, Director, Wellness, Alarm.com Daniel Nathrath, Founder & CEO, Ada Health

Karissa Price , Ph.D, COO, EarlySense

, Ph.D, COO, EarlySense Kyle Ransford , CEO, Chef'd

, CEO, Chef'd Tad Reynes , Regional VP - Healthcare Solutions, AT&T

, Regional VP - Healthcare Solutions, AT&T Kian Saneii, Founder & CEO, Independa

Rob Schneider , VP, Sales and Marketing, Omron Healthcare

, VP, Sales and Marketing, Omron Healthcare Himanshu Shah , Chief Information Officer, Care Innovations, an Intel company

, Chief Information Officer, Care Innovations, an Intel company Prentiss Taylor , M.D., VP, Medical Affairs, Doctor On Demand

, M.D., VP, Medical Affairs, Doctor On Demand Nathan Treloar , President & COO, Orbita, Inc.

The 2018 Advisory Board for Connected Health Summit includes executives from Best Buy; Care Innovations, an Intel company; Comcast; GreatCall; Life365; MDLIVE; Mosaic Growth Partners; Omron Healthcare; Orbita; Providence St. Joseph Health; and Walmart.

Event Sponsors include Independa, Rapid Response Monitoring, Alarm.com, BodiMetrics, GiftCard Partners, MDLIVE, Personal Connected Health Alliance, and Z-Wave.

Event Supporters include B2 Group, Bestseos.com, Best Web Design Agencies, CIO Applications, Conference Guru, Crowd Reviews, FierceHealthcare, FierceHealthIT, FiercePharma, HME News, HomeGrid Forum, Home Health Technology News, HomeToys, Innovation & Tech Today, IoT Consortium, ISE Magazine, LonMark International, Managed Care Magazine, Method, Personal Connected Health Alliance, PharmaVoice, Small Cell Forum, TD The Market Publishers, Telebehavioral Health Institute, TelcoProfessionals, Telehealth & Telecare Aware, The Journal of mHealth, TopSEOs.com, Vertical Web Media, Visibility Magazine, and Wi-Fi Alliance.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For more information, visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers analyzes the role of innovative connected health solutions in driving changes in consumer behaviors as well as healthcare systems, insurers, and hospital networks. The event focuses on four areas of consumer health, which require active consumer participation to be successful: remote health monitoring for accountable care, consumer-centric wellness and fitness solutions, independent living technologies and services, and innovative convenience care models.

The Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers will take place August 28-30, 2018, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

