Parks Associates: New Middle-Market Consumer Segment Represents 37% of Smart Home Households

DALLAS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research found in Parks Associates' new white paper, Middle Market: Lowering Barriers to the Smart Home, reveals an ongoing shift in the smart home as more mainstream US consumers adopt devices including video doorbells, smart cameras, and smart locks. This middle-market segment, part of the "early majority" in the US mass market, represents 37% of all smart home adopter households.

Smart Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Repeat Purchase

The white paper, developed in partnership with SkyBell, profiles this new smart home user and assesses their unique needs, including how their expectations differ from the early adopters of smart home products. Middle Market: Lowering Barriers to the Smart Home provides strategies to grow the market by addressing barriers in perceptions of value and affordability, product complexity, and privacy and data security concerns.

"The connected home industry is entering a new phase where marketing and design efforts can be redirected toward a mainstream user," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This middle market now makes up the largest segment of the market, and they have different needs, including a lower tolerance for product 'bugs' and complex value propositions. They prioritize pragmatic benefits over impressive technology features."

"SkyBell is reshaping how smart home technology is perceived and utilized by middle-market consumers. Our focus on integrating Safety, Security, and Trust, along with the option of professional installation, ensures that our products are not only top-tier in terms of quality but also accessible and user-friendly. This unique combination positions SkyBell as a catalyst for growth, enabling our partners to easily introduce these innovative solutions to a broader audience without the complexities typically associated with new technology deployments," said Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, SkyBell Technologies.

"The industry can build familiarity and trust by focusing marketing materials on the ability of these products to enhance home environments and improve safety and comfort," Kent said. "This strategic shift is crucial for tapping into the larger market potential and ensuring the continued growth of smart home technology adoption."

