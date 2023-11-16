Parks Associates: New White Paper Analyzes the Growing Demand and Benefits for Zero Net Energy (ZNE) Homes

News provided by

Parks Associates

16 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

48% of US internet households report altering their behaviors to consume less energy

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm Parks Associates today released a new white paper, Building Net Zero Homes with Home Management Systems, highlighting changes in the energy landscape driving interest in Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes and the role of smart tech in enhancing the integration and usage of these solutions. The research, released in partnership with Nice, addresses trends impacting consumers, builders, and integrators that are driving demand for ZNE solutions, with an overview of a recent ZNE project as part of the Build Show streaming service.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates: New White Paper Analyzes the Growing Demand and Benefits for Zero Net Energy (ZNE) Homes
Parks Associates: New White Paper Analyzes the Growing Demand and Benefits for Zero Net Energy (ZNE) Homes

Current energy consumption in the US includes approximately 130 million residential and commercial buildings, responsible for consuming 39% of the nation's energy and a staggering 74% of the country's electricity. Industry, government, and consumers are seeking ways to reduce energy. Parks Associates' research indicates that 91% of internet households are actively engaged in reducing energy consumption within their homes. Forty-eight percent report altering their behaviors, while 43% report doing recent home renovations to reduce their energy consumption.

"Smart devices and automation solutions compliment energy efficient construction and solar/storage systems in the aim to get to Net-Zero energy consumption," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Resident behavior is a big determining factor in achieving Net Zero, so technology that gives residents the data to monitor their usage and the controls to adjust, coordinate, or automate the appliances and systems in their homes is critical."

Parks Associates' white paper outlines the components and processes involved in the construction of ZNE homes. It analyzes the role of smart and automated solutions in enabling ZNE functions and benefits and lists the benefits and implications of ZNE for builders, integrators, energy providers, and consumers.

"One of the core values of Nice is to go 'Beyond Green' and give back more to the environment than we take," said Mark Owen Burson, Chief Marketing Officer at Nice North America. "Nice Home Management solutions enable us to share this value with our consumers. Our intelligent, energy management capabilities not only empower homeowners to monitor and reduce energy consumption but also provide them with personalized insights to optimize their living spaces. Imagine a home that helps you save on energy bills and adapts to your lifestyle preferences, creating a more comfortable and sustainable living environment. We believe in offering our consumers the unique experience of enjoying their spaces while actively contributing to a greener future."

The white paper is available for download. For data or request to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue at [email protected].

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: Netflix and Prime Video Have Longest Subscription Duration, Each Exceeding Four Years on Average, Followed by Hulu, Starz, and Paramount+

Parks Associates: Netflix and Prime Video Have Longest Subscription Duration, Each Exceeding Four Years on Average, Followed by Hulu, Starz, and Paramount+

Parks Associates' latest research on streaming services shows Netflix and Prime Video enjoy the longest subscriber lifetimes, as both services boast...
Use of Ad-supported Business Models Jumps to 41% In US Households, up from 31% Six Months Ago

Use of Ad-supported Business Models Jumps to 41% In US Households, up from 31% Six Months Ago

Parks Associates' latest research shows a dramatic increase in the use of ad-based video services, as the number of US internet households that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.