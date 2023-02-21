Parks Associates: Preference for DIY Install is Dropping, as Installation Difficulties Drive Returns

Smart home and CE consumer research study finds nearly one-half of households now prefer working with a professional technician

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research, Quantified Consumer: Support Services for Modern Connected Lifestyles, reveals US household preferences for DIY install are dropping, as installation difficulties are driving product returns. The Quantified Consumer study of 10,000 US Internet households examines the support needs and options for consumers buying, installing, and using consumer electronics (CE) and smart home devices.

Parks Associates: Preference for DIY Device Set Up - Households Preferring DYI Set Up Over Professional Options

The research also shows that the number of households selecting self-install has declined nearly 30% since 2019. Nearly one-half of household now prefer working with a professional technician, and in-home support is the most appealing manner of professional support.

"New work-at-home activities make home network dependability more critical than in the past," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These activities are driving high willingness to pay for support services, either as part of a device price at acquisition or an aftermarket service add-on. Providers have new opportunities to support consumers' remote work lifestyles and to provide that support virtually."

For more information on Quantified Consumer: Support Services for Modern Connected Lifestyles, contact [email protected]. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

SOURCE Parks Associates