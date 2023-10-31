Parks Associates: Prime Video Maintains Top Position in Parks Associates' Top 10 List of US Subscription Video Services; YouTube Premium Moves Up to 10th Position

News provided by

Parks Associates

31 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

29% of US households subscribe to eight or more subscriptions

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2023 from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker. Streaming leaders maintained their market position, including Prime Video in the top position above Netflix. Paramount+ moved ahead of ESPN+, and YouTube Premium pushed into the 10th position for the first time.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates
Parks Associates

The research firm reports that 89% of broadband households have at least one OTT service, 41% have used an AVOD service in the past 30 days, and 29% subscribe to eight or more OTT subscriptions.

"The market for subscription services is saturated, and consumers continue to experiment with ad-supported services as they evaluate their budgets," said Eric Sorensen, Director of the Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates. Sorensen confirmed a continued shift toward FAST and AVOD services, as well as the bundling of channels, services, and creative distribution partnerships.

Top 10 US Subscription Streaming Video Services: 2023

  1. Prime Video
  2. Netflix
  3. Hulu
  4. Disney+
  5. MAX
  6. Paramount+
  7. ESPN+
  8. Peacock
  9. Apple TV+
  10. YouTube Premium

Parks Associates will share this and other relevant research at Future of Video, November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, SymphonyAI Media, and AiBUY, features keynotes from AiBUY, ESPN, Hallmark Media, LG, Paramount, Google, Red Nation Television Network, Love Stories TV, Sling TV & DISH Network, and XUMO. The firm's analysts will share insights based on their unmatched consumer and industry data, and industry speakers will address the strategic shifts for streaming services, including the role of discovery, new AI tools, and the challenge of operating in a market that includes a 50% annual churn rate.

"Streaming services are seeking a sustainable, profitable business model in the midst of incredible change," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "For the first time, all three tech giants with notable streaming services – Amazon, Google, and Apple – made the top 10 top SVOD list, emphasizing the power of the new platform players. We expect prices to continue to rise and more aggregation and bundling as media giants stake out their role in the future of entertainment."

To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue at [email protected] or call 972-490-1113

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates' Research Shows Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year on Average by Switching from Premium to Ad-Based Tiers

Parks Associates' Research Shows Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year on Average by Switching from Premium to Ad-Based Tiers

Parks Associates today announced new research showing the average streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366...
Parks Associates: More than 50% of US Internet Households Report Experiencing a Recent Data Privacy/Security Issue, An Increase of 50% Over Five Years

Parks Associates: More than 50% of US Internet Households Report Experiencing a Recent Data Privacy/Security Issue, An Increase of 50% Over Five Years

Parks Associates, a leading authority in consumer and market research, has released its latest groundbreaking study, "Privacy and Data Protection for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Television

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.