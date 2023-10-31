Parks Associates: Prime Video Maintains Top Position in Parks Associates' Top 10 List of US Subscription Video Services; YouTube Premium Moves Up to 10th Position

29% of US households subscribe to eight or more subscriptions

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2023 from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker. Streaming leaders maintained their market position, including Prime Video in the top position above Netflix. Paramount+ moved ahead of ESPN+, and YouTube Premium pushed into the 10th position for the first time.

The research firm reports that 89% of broadband households have at least one OTT service, 41% have used an AVOD service in the past 30 days, and 29% subscribe to eight or more OTT subscriptions.

"The market for subscription services is saturated, and consumers continue to experiment with ad-supported services as they evaluate their budgets," said Eric Sorensen, Director of the Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates. Sorensen confirmed a continued shift toward FAST and AVOD services, as well as the bundling of channels, services, and creative distribution partnerships.

Top 10 US Subscription Streaming Video Services: 2023

Prime Video Netflix Hulu Disney+ MAX Paramount+ ESPN+ Peacock Apple TV+ YouTube Premium

Parks Associates will share this and other relevant research at Future of Video, November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, SymphonyAI Media, and AiBUY, features keynotes from AiBUY, ESPN, Hallmark Media, LG, Paramount, Google, Red Nation Television Network, Love Stories TV, Sling TV & DISH Network, and XUMO. The firm's analysts will share insights based on their unmatched consumer and industry data, and industry speakers will address the strategic shifts for streaming services, including the role of discovery, new AI tools, and the challenge of operating in a market that includes a 50% annual churn rate.

"Streaming services are seeking a sustainable, profitable business model in the midst of incredible change," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "For the first time, all three tech giants with notable streaming services – Amazon, Google, and Apple – made the top 10 top SVOD list, emphasizing the power of the new platform players. We expect prices to continue to rise and more aggregation and bundling as media giants stake out their role in the future of entertainment."

