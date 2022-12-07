Parks Associates Projects the Number of Households Using Ad-Supported Streaming Services Will Increase to 52 Million in 2027

Future of Video research workshop addresses growth in OTT video consumption

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, begins on Monday with the pre-show research workshop "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption." The workshop features in-depth sessions analyzing hybrid business models, measurement challenges, consumer trends in service stacking and viewing habits, and new strategies and innovations that can improve the user experience and reduce churn.

Parks Associates: 2022 Top 10 US Subscription OTT Video Services Future of Video

The firm released its Top 10 list of SVOD services last week, which revealed Prime Video overtaking Netflix for the top spot in the US markets. At Future of Video, the research firm will share insights on recent changes and volatility in the streaming markets along with its latest data on the growth of ad-supported streaming services and hybrid models. Parks Associates projects the number of households using ad-supported streaming services will reach 52 million in 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

"Around one-third of households are using at least one ad-supported streaming service," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "A free, ad-supported option is becoming a standard strategic move for streaming services. There are many topics to discuss regarding the streaming business, including new advances in AI and machine learning, and we are excited to be back in LA next week to share our insights and perspectives from industry leaders."

Future of Video sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS. The pre-show workshop "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption," December 12 at 1 pm, features multiple presentations from Parks Associates:

The workshop features industry leaders sharing their views on new advancements and business models that will combat piracy, improve the viewer experience, and improve monetization:

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

