Parks Associates Promotes Key Research Team Members: Yilan Jiang, Kristen Hanich, and Paul Erickson

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the promotion of Yilan Jiang to Senior Director of Consumer Analytics; Kristen Hanich to Research Director, Health and Broadband; and Paul Erickson to Research Director, Entertainment. The company, founded by Tricia Parks, a pioneer and visionary in the consumer technology world, celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2021 and the 25th anniversary of its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference.

"The connected home landscape is at a pivotal moment, and we are so excited to recognize and elevate these key team players to help lead the industry conversation and our research work," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Parks Associates. "The past 18 months have proven the real need for reliable, consistent household data in the US for companies to navigate the incredible changes that have occurred. We are pleased to highlight these team leaders helping companies to better understand current and future demand for technology."

The firm is recognized as the leading provider for business intelligence for the consumer and SMB (small-to-medium business) markets. Recent data from its survey of 10,000 US broadband households show that consumers value technology significantly more now than before the pandemic.

"It has been a terrific experience being part of the high-performing Parks Associates team," Erickson said. "I am looking forward to driving our entertainment and CE research efforts forward during this era of change and innovation for the technology industry."

"The past 18 months have seen a great deal of change across the world, particularly in the health and broadband markets," Hanich said. "I am looking forward to deepening our research coverage and driving further engagement with the industry."

The international research firm's conferences are the premier events for consumer technology products and services and bring together over 4,000 industry leaders to talk about the new technologies, innovations, and business models for connected entertainment and the smart home. In 2022, Parks Associates will host in-person events at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES on January 5; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging Consumers in February; CONNECTIONS™ in May; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation in August; and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media in December, as well as a variety of virtual events throughout the year.

"We love being able to support the industry and our clients with the best market research and analyst insights," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "It is an honor to work with our team, and we look forward to 2022 and tracking the continuous market changes."

