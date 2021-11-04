Parks Associates: Purchase Rate for Most Major Smart Appliances is Approximately 5%

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the agenda for the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place in Las Vegas on January 5 at the Venetian Conference Room, in cooperation with CES® 2022. The annual event, sponsored by Cox Communities, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, privacy and security, value-added services, and home security.

Parks Associates: Smart Appliance Purchases in Past 12 Months

Parks Associates' latest research from its study The Connected Consumer and Changing Support Needs reports the adoption of smart home devices has reached 36% of all broadband households and the 2021 purchase rate for most major smart appliances is approximately 5%. The research, featured during the event, highlights consumer adoption of traditional and emerging connected devices and preferred method for support and warranty services.

"More than one in four US broadband households report working from home more now than before, and 80% report an increase in their virtual activities since the start of 2020," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Manager, Market Research, Parks Associates. "As consumers increase their usage of and reliance on connected devices, support services will likewise increase. Emerging connected home services such air quality monitoring, independent living, home security, and energy management may also drive an increasing need for technical support in the home."

The full agenda is available online and includes the following sessions:

9:00 AM Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi

10:00 AM State of the Smart Home

11:00 AM MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech

1:00 PM Home Security Redefined

2:00 PM Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues

3:00 PM Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers

4:00 PM Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships

5:30 PM Networking Reception, sponsored by Cox Communities

CONNECTIONS™ Summit is still accepting speaker submissions. Confirmed speakers:

Jonathan Freeland , VP & GM, Cox Homelife

, VP & GM, Cox Homelife Mitch Karren , Co-Founder & CPO, SmartRent

, Co-Founder & CPO, SmartRent Tyson Marian , Chief Commercial Officer, Plume

For sponsorship information, contact Ashton Gambrell at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

