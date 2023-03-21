Parks Associates Releases New Data Ahead of ISC West: 28% of US Internet Households Have 3+ Smart Home Devices

First-time buyers helping to expand the connected home market

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ISC West, Parks Associates' new Smart Home Consumer Insights Dashboard reports that 28% of US internet households now have three or more smart home devices, with more and more households featuring first-time buyers. Among US internet households with a smart home device, the average household has 7.1 smart home devices. Parks Associates research also shows that 40% of US internet households have a security solution and 25% of US households have professional monitoring.

Parks Associates: Average Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

"New households are entering the smart home market, with just one or two devices, bringing down the average number of smart home devices owned – but this is a positive result overall," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "The security industry is a strong channel for smart home devices and new services, with many opportunities to connect different ecosystems through the security system platform."

The research reveals that a decline in purchases occurred across most smart home device categories at the end of 2022, as inflation and economic uncertainty constrained consumer spending. However, robotic vacuum cleaners, smart cameras, video doorbells, and smart thermostats experienced higher purchase rates than in 2021.

"New solutions in the smart home and security space are being introduced, with a special focus around networked cameras and new applications and capabilities," Kent said. "We look forward to tracking the many announcements at ISC West this year from the security channel, focused on the residential, multifamily, and small-to-medium business markets."

