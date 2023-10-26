Parks Associates' Research Shows Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year on Average by Switching from Premium to Ad-Based Tiers

Sixth annual Future of Video will be hosted November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey, CA

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced new research showing the average streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 per year on average by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers. The top services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, offer or plan to offer an ad-based option that is, on average, $5.44 cheaper than their basic, ad-free service.

Parks Associates will host its annual Future of Video on November 14-16 at Marina del Rey, CA, sponsored by Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, SymphonyAI Media, and AiBUY.

"The move to ad-based services provides more options for consumers, especially as they are seeking a balance between costs and the desire for multiple content options," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Not everyone's favorite streaming service offers a cheaper ad-based service tier yet, and many subscribers will choose a mix of ad-based and premium options, depending on household preferences."

November 16 Keynotes:

Amanda Jordyn (Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network

(Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network John Lasker , SVP, ESPN+, ESPN

, SVP, ESPN+, ESPN Albert Lai , Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google

, Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google Joanelle Romero , Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network

, Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network Rachel Silver , CEO, Love Stories TV

, CEO, Love Stories TV Dalaney Thompson , VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY

Speakers at the event on Thursday, November 16, provide insight into the new business models, metrics, and viewer journey, following incredible growth during the pandemic:

Sebastian Amengual , Co-Founder and CTO, YBVR

, Co-Founder and CTO, YBVR David Apostolico , SVP, Streaming Experience & Distribution, QVC+/HSN+

, SVP, Streaming Experience & Distribution, QVC+/HSN+ Ben Davenport , VP, Global Marketing, Pixotope

, VP, Global Marketing, Pixotope Ira Dworkin , Managing Director - Communications, Media, & Entertainment, FPT Software

, Managing Director - Communications, Media, & Entertainment, FPT Software Natalie Gabathuler-Scully , EVP of Revenue Distribution and Data Operations, Vevo

, EVP of Revenue Distribution and Data Operations, Vevo Akinwole Garrett , VP, Business Development and M&A, REVOLT Media & TV

, VP, Business Development and M&A, REVOLT Media & TV Robert Gelick , Chief Product Officer, Paramount

, Chief Product Officer, Paramount Ken Gerstein , VP, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard, NAGRA

, VP, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard, NAGRA Vibol Hou , EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount

, EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount Ashley Hovey , Chief Digital Officer, The CW Network

, Chief Digital Officer, The CW Network Jared Kass , SVP Strategy, North America , DAZN

, SVP Strategy, , DAZN Elisha Lawrence , AVP, Global Anti-Piracy & Content Security, ABS-CBN International

, AVP, Global Anti-Piracy & Content Security, ABS-CBN International Vikrant Mathur , Co-Founder, Future Today

, Co-Founder, Future Today Julia Moonves , SVP, Advertising Sales & Brand Partnerships, pocket.watch

, SVP, Advertising Sales & Brand Partnerships, pocket.watch Anne Schelle , Managing Director, Pearl TV

, Managing Director, Peter Scott , Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere

, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere Lisa Spencer , VP, Marketing, Irdeto

, VP, Marketing, Irdeto Jan van Voorn , EVP & Chief of Global Content Protection; Head of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), Motion Picture Association

, EVP & Chief of Global Content Protection; Head of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), Motion Picture Association Ning Xu , Fellow, Advanced R&D, Adeia Inc.

Future of Video Keynote speakers include executives from AiBUY, ESPN, Hallmark Media, LG, Paramount, Google, Red Nation Television Network, Love Stories TV, Sling TV & DISH Network, and XUMO.

Future of Video includes the pre-conference research workshop "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption" as well as two days of interactive panel sessions, presentations, and insights from industry leaders including Parks Associates' expert analyst team.

To register or for more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or contact [email protected]

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

