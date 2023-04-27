Parks Associates Research Workshop Sets the Stage for CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference and Connected Health Summit, Co-located May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco in Dallas

Consumers embrace technology in their homes for communications, control, healthcare, and safety and security

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the agenda for its pre-event research workshop, Growing Demand for Home Technology, on Tuesday, May 23, in conjunction with the firm's two signature connected home conferences — CONNECTIONS™ and Connected Health Summit. The co-located conferences will take place May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco (Dallas), Texas.

Parks Associates - CONNECTIONS and Connected Health Summit 2023

The latest data from Parks Associates' quarterly surveys of US internet households finds 51% own at least one connected health device, 41% have a security solution, and 40% own at least one smart home device.

"We look forward to bringing the industry together to share Parks Associates' perspective on the growth of connected devices across home ecosystems, including smart home and security, health, energy, and entertainment controls," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Calix, Cox Communities, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Origin, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cooktop Safety, Kwikset, Real Defense, Schneider Electric, Xailient, Gadgeon, Ivani, Nimbio, and Becklar.

Connected Health Summit sponsors are Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Calix, Lifeguard Health, Origin, and Independa.

The workshop includes industry roundtables, featuring insights on the impact of AI and advanced video technologies, and a special session on tech-based solutions specific to independent living. Industry leaders participating in the workshop:

Michael Crane , VP, Global Business Development, Imprint Energy

, VP, Global Business Development, Imprint Energy Nathanial Findlay , CEO, Lifeguard Health

, CEO, Lifeguard Health Peter Giacalone , President, Giacalone Associates

, President, Giacalone Associates Geordie Hagerman, EVP Commercialization, Cognitive Systems

Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Sai Reddy, CEO, CamerEye

Andreas Rudyk , CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Group

, CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Group Tyler Tribe , Chief Technology and Product Officer, Becklar

, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Becklar Gene Wang , Chairman, Care Daily

The research workshop is hosted prior to the kickoff of CONNECTIONS™ and Connected Health Summit.

Keynote speakers for CONNECTIONS™ and Connected Health Summit:

Christopher Berke , Director, Offer Management, Digital Healthcare, Eaton

, Director, Offer Management, Digital Healthcare, Mark Benson , Head of SmartThings, Samsung SmartThings

, Head of SmartThings, Samsung SmartThings Anthony Dohrmann , Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver - ECG

, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver - ECG Morgan Hertel , VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Lon Huber , SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions, Duke Energy Corporation

, SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions, Duke Energy Corporation Sarah King , Chief Growth Officer, Optum

, Chief Growth Officer, Optum Girish Naganathan , CTO, EVP, Dexcom

, CTO, EVP, Dexcom David Puckett , Head, Global Devices Product Strategy, Comcast

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 23-25 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2023. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com.

About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation

Connected Health Summit, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. In its ninth year, Connected Health Summit brings senior industry leaders together from all aspects of the consumer experience ecosystems to provide insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

