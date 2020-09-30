Parks Associates: Roughly 5.5 Million Households Experience Identity Theft Annually

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates finds 5% of US broadband households annually experience identity theft, which equates to 5.5 million households affected and at least 6.6 million people. Identity theft ranks as the top data security or privacy concern, cited by over half of all US broadband households. The international research firm will discuss consumer demand for identity protection and strategies to create and deploy these solutions in the webinar "Boosting Service Value with Identity Theft Prevention Solutions," October 1, 1 pm CT (11:00 am PT, 2:00 pm ET), cohosted with F-Secure.

Parks Associates: Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced

The webinar, featuring Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates, and Olli Bliss, Business Development, F-Secure, explores the market opportunities for ISPs, insurers, and other service providers to leverage identity protection services to enhance customer relationships and drive sales growth.

"Services that guard against identity theft can add value to any service bundle, from broadband VAS to insurance policies," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "Roughly 50% of all US broadband households are very interested in identity theft protection services, so adding this type of solution to a service bundle will automatically boost its value."

"Identity theft can turn the risks of normal internet use into a nightmare," said Brian Murray, Regional Head of Consumer Security for North America, F-Secure. "Our research shows that consumers overwhelmingly trust providers for security and privacy services, like identity theft prevention. This is a unique opportunity to target a new, growing category and build even more trust with customers."

The webinar features the following topics:

Consumer security concerns, loss experiences, and interest in and adoption of identity protection services

Trends driving increased broadband consumption, increased adoption of IoT devices, and increased number of online accounts and the exponential increase in risk among users

Features and capabilities that differentiate identity prevention and protection services among subscribers

Current strategies among different types of consumer service providers—ISPs, home security providers, insurance companies, and others—to deploy identity protection services to boost the value of their offerings and improve customer acquisition and retention

To register, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/f-secure-oct2020.

