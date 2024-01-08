Q3 consumer electronics research highlights latest trends across connected device categories, including smart TVs

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES® and CONNECTIONS™ Summit tomorrow, Parks Associates released its latest Consumer Electronics Dashboard research, which shows 66% of US internet households now own a smart TV. The survey from Q3 2023 shows the most popular smart TV operating system is Samsung's Tizen at 35%, a slight drop compared to Q1, but the decline was not enough to take away Samsung's lead in the smart-TV category. Among other competitors, both LG and VIZIO held steady.

Parks Associates: Samsung’s Tizen is Most Popular Smart TV Purchased in 2023

"Leaders in the smart-TV category are those who are hardware manufacturers, smart TV platform owner/developers, and owners of viewership data — this allows complete control over the user experience. It is no coincidence that Samsung is the most popular smart-TV brand, given their wide range of products, large app library, and emphasis on ease of use," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Together, LG (Web OS), SmartCast (VIZIO), and Roku TV OS account for about the same share as Samsung, but these and other options are likely to become more competitive in the coming years."

Samsung is also a key player in connected home and smart appliance markets through Samsung SmartThings, and Parks Associates will discuss the firm's strategies in home automation, voice control, smart appliances, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced security systems at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, November 9, in Las Vegas. Mark Benson, Head of Samsung SmartThings U.S., Samsung SmartThings, will participate in the fireside chat "Smart Home Innovations" at 1:00 PM, moderated by Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.

"Smart TVs are the primary device that households choose to consume video, so they are in a prime position to function as a key interface for all systems in the home, from entertainment to security to energy management," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Samsung's emphasis on services and its ability to diversify its products put the company in a good position to be a leader in multiple connected home categories."

Fifty-five percent of households use their smart TV as the primary device for streaming video. Streaming media players remain strong as the second go-to device for around a third of households. Together, these two account for almost 90% of households, squeezing out other devices as preferred devices to consumer video.

"This trend is expected to continue as smart TVs become more commonplace and as streaming media players continue to be cost-effective solutions for a consistent experience regardless of hardware," Lee said.

The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Performance and Profits: Smart Home Strategies at CES is hosted on January 9, 2024, at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404 from 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM in Las Vegas. CONNECTIONS™ Summit features the firm's latest research on the connected home, along with insights from leading technology and service companies.

