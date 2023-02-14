Parks Associates: Seven Percent of US Internet Households Own Solar Panels, And Five Percent Own an Electric Vehicle (EV)

Smart Energy Summit addresses the future of energy at 14th annual executive conference featuring Toyota, AutoGrid, EnergyHub, Sunnova Energy, and more

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' research reveals that 7% of US internet households now own solar panels and 5% own an EV, with purchase intentions increasing for both solutions. The research is hosting leading energy players today at its 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer this week at the Omni Austin Downtown Hotel in Austin, Texas. The executive conference features keynotes from Austin Energy, CPS Energy, Electrify America, EnergyHub, GAF Energy, and Generac Grid Services. Executives and research analysts will gather to examine the integration of energy services and smart home solutions, the necessary infrastructure changes to accommodate changing consumer behavior, and strategies to drive the adoption of distributed energy resources.

"Consumer familiarity with EVs and solar solutions is growing as energy costs rise and favorable policies including new and extended incentives make these solutions more attractive," said Chris White, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Our research shows nearly 20% of US internet households plan to buy an EV in the next 12 months."

The sessions Future of Vehicles: EVs, Charging, and Consumers, February 14 at 1:30 pm CT, and Solar: Renewable, Resilient, Communal, February 15 at 10:45 am CT, address the future of solar and electric vehicles, with the following executives:

Shankar Achanta, VP, Products, Sunnova Energy

Cosmin Dumitrescu , Director of Product, Fermata Energy

, Director of Product, Fermata Energy Keally DeWitt , VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy

, VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy Bethany Farchione , Marketing Director, Questline Digital

, Marketing Director, Questline Digital Max Parness , Senior Manager - Grid Services, Toyota

, Senior Manager - Grid Services, Toyota Sadia Raveendran , Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid

, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid JP Ross, VP, Local Development, Electrification and Innovation, East Bay Community Energy (EBCE)

Kevin Schwain , Senior Director, Electric Vehicles, EnergyHub

, Senior Director, Electric Vehicles, EnergyHub Will Shippee , Manager - Strategic Solar Accounts, Schneider Electric

, Manager - Strategic Solar Accounts, Schneider Electric Eamonn Urey , Product Manager, Salt River Project

"Leveraging the growing number of smart home products and services to help manage energy consumption is important to stabilize the grid and shift load from peak times," White said. "As electrification drives increased demand, aligning consumption patterns with local supply becomes critical to reliable grid operation."

Smart Energy Summit is sponsored by CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance, Rapid Response Monitoring, Calix, Google, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Austin Energy, Questline Digital, and Copper Labs.

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. To register, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, with virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. www.smartenergysmt.com

