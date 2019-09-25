Parks Associates: Smart Home Device Ownership is 28% in the US, 16% in the UK, and 14% in Canada

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host three industry webcasts in the coming months, with the first, "Looking Ahead to 2020: Smart Home and Security Trends in Europe and the US," taking place Thursday, September 26, at 1:00 p.m. CT. This webcast tomorrow will feature consumer data and analysis on key trends in smart home solutions, residential security, connected health, and smart energy management.

Parks Associates: Smart Device Ownership

"Several trends are pointing to mass-market potential for many smart home and IoT solutions—smart speaker ownership shows strong growth, seniors want independent living solutions, and 56% of households consider it very important to have an energy-efficient house," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "Converting interest to actual purchases has proven difficult, though, so in our webcasts, we will look at key trends for the tech industries and strategies to communicate and deliver the value propositions consumers want."

"Looking Ahead to 2020: Smart Home and Security Trends in Europe and the US" highlights recent consumer findings from surveys in the US, Canada, and the UK and puts this consumer data in context with key market developments, technological innovations, business model disruptions, and new, emerging sales channels.

The webcast "Looking Ahead to 2020: Video Entertainment and CE," October 17 at 1:00 p.m. CT, features insights from the Parks Associates team on major trends impacting the connected consumer entertainment markets, including evolution of the smartphone market, impact of smart speakers, and convergence of CE and smart home. Parks Associates' analysts will discuss the rise of OTT video services, the growth of ad-based services, and the decline of pay-tv subscribers.

The webcast "2020: Value Beyond Connectivity," December 3 at 11:00 a.m. CT, will explore new ways for companies to build value for consumers and leverage connectivity to maximize adoption and profitability for IoT solutions. Parks Associates analysts will share consumer data and insights on new value-added services with strong revenue potential, new sales channels, and strategies to expand their customer base for connectivity solutions.

Webcast Series Speakers:

Dina Abdelrazik , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates Lindsay Gafford , Research Analyst Parks Associates

, Research Analyst Parks Associates Kristen Hanich , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates Jennifer Kent , Senior Director, Parks Associates

, Senior Director, Parks Associates Craig Leslie , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates Steve Nason , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates Chris O'Dell , Research Analyst, Parks Associates

, Research Analyst, Parks Associates Brandon Riney , Researcher, Parks Associates

, Researcher, Parks Associates Brad Russell , Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates

, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates Patrice Samuels , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

For information about Parks Associates, visit www.parksassociates.com. To request data or an interview with an analyst, contact Sherrelle Lewis at 223595@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Media Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

223595@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

